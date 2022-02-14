Football Association of Thailand selects Stats Perform for exclusive long term official data and integrity deal

BANGKOK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Thailand Football Association has become the latest sports federation to choose sports AI and data giant Stats Perform as its exclusive official data and integrity partner.

The wide-ranging agreement sees Stats Perform's leading data brand, Opta and RunningBall services exclusively collecting and distributing real-time scores and detailed data from the Thai League 1, League 2, FA Cup and League Cup football competitions for the next 8 years, as well as Thai national team fixtures.

Patit Suphaphongs, General Secretary of The Football Association of Thailand "We are delighted to be partnering with the best-known and most trusted data provider to the world's leading sports leagues. Our alignment with Stats Perform means the highest quality live stats, analysis & tools that will help us attract more fans and sponsors, enhance traditional broadcasts, power outstanding fantasy products and supercharge our social, online and offline presence. We know how their services and the famous Opta brand have helped other leagues, teams and players elevate their profiles and are thrilled to have access to the same proven strategies in Thailand."

Stats Perform's leading Integrity division will provide core services around monitoring and risk management of competitions.

Another key part of the partnership is Stats Perform's new 'Pressbox Graphics' platform.

Pressbox Graphics will help the Thai leagues and competitions deepen and extend fan interest from 90 minutes to the entire multi-day match lifecycle by quickly producing automated visual graphics and animations, powered by Opta data, at scale. This tool is currently used by major professional sports teams globally to drive fan and sponsor awareness and engagement, particularly on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Line.

Steve Cliffe, Stats Perform Vice President, APAC, commented "We describe Stats Perform as the DNA of sport because our content is the deeply-embedded code that helps sport grow by giving fans, media and sponsors the right information, in the right amount of detail, in the right way. Combined with a trusted data brand like Opta, these are the critical elements to maximise fan engagement and entertainment before, during and after the action. We're very excited to now be working with the Thailand Football Association and helping them ensure that the standards of their pre-game, live and post-game coverage reflect the high calibre of play on the field."

The Thai competitions join major global sports leagues using Stats Perform's detailed statistics and Opta's world-famous brand to power broadcasts, media coverage, sponsorships and fantasy games such as the English Premier League, Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga, France's Ligue 1, MLS, Japan's J-League and most recently Australia's A Leagues.

