Titaniam Secures $6 Million in Seed Funding as Customer Demand Soars

LOS GATOS, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titaniam, Inc. , a data protection and privacy company, today announced that it has closed a $6 million seed funding round led by Refinery Ventures with participation from Fusion Fund and Shasta Ventures. Individual investors also participated in financing, including Ray Rothrock , Richard Clarke , and Dale Fuller , Refinery Venture's most recent Venture Partner, among others. Titaniam will use proceeds from this funding round to support an aggressive sales expansion and further product innovations.

Titaniam's platform renders data immune to ransomware, cyberattacks, extortion, insider threats, accidental exposure, and any data-related cyber event. Powered by NIST approved and patented innovations in encryption and adaptive data privacy, Titaniam is used by regulated enterprises, SaaS providers, and product vendors who demand Zero Trust Data Security.

"Ransomware attacks are happening by the hundreds every day. It's more important than ever for organizations to protect their data," stated Arti Raman, Founder and CEO of Titaniam. "We founded Titaniam with one goal in mind: to keep valuable data secure, whether it is on the move, in storage, or being actively used in applications. We built a unique platform, got it certified, and helped numerous organizations protect their data in the face of relentless cyberattacks. We are excited to partner with our new investors to serve customers large and small by protecting them from the ever-growing number and types of cyberattacks."

In addition to encryption, Titaniam provides critical visibility into data that was accessed, observed, or exfiltrated. The platform also provides granular field-level documentation certifying that throughout the attack, the protected data retained strong encryption, regardless of access privilege. This neutralizes any data-related leverage ransomware attackers could gain, which saves the enterprise from extortion, regulatory penalties, notification costs, and provides peace-of-mind for CISOs, Executives, and Boards of Directors.

According to Ray Rothrock, cybersecurity veteran and Titaniam investor, "Titaniam solves the number one and growing problem faced by organizations – ransomware. Encrypting data while in use is the Holy Grail of cyber protection strategies. The on-the-fly and in-use encryption technology by Titaniam is fundamental for comprehensive cyber protection strategy. I look forward to working with Arti and her team through the company's next phase of growth."

"We were fortunate to be introduced to Arti and her team through Stephen Rodriguez, one of our Venture Partners," stated Tim Schigel, Managing Partner of Refinery Ventures. "Titaniam has all of the attributes we look for in an investment and we have no doubt that Titaniam is poised to experience tremendous growth. Not only is Arti's background exceptional, the problem Titaniam is solving is one of the most challenging across industries."

"Cyberattacks are among the top threats to enterprises and governments today," said Lu Zhang , Founder and Managing Partner of Fusion Fund. "We are excited to support Titaniam in its mission to protect victims of cyberattacks and their customers from data compromises and extortion."

