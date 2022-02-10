Contego Medical Announces Hiring of Steve MacKinnon, Chief Commercialization Officer

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contego Medical has announced that Steve MacKinnon has joined the organization as their Chief Commercialization Officer.

Steve MacKinnon, Chief Commercialization Officer (PRNewswire)

Mr. MacKinnon is an accomplished senior medical device executive with significant commercialization experience, a track record of success, and a history of driving growth by building and managing highly motivated sales teams. In his role, Mr. MacKinnon will be responsible for launching a portfolio of innovative and state-of-the-art medical devices that will redefine the treatment of cardiovascular disease.

Ravish Sachar, MD, the Company's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Steve brings proven leadership and clear strategic vision to this role. He has an excellent track record with medical technologies and has repeatably demonstrated the ability to lead and inspire others while guiding the commercial launch, market acceptance and growth of Contego's novel cardiovascular devices."

Prior to joining Contego, Mr. MacKinnon was Vice-President of Sales at DeVoro Medical, Inc., a medical device start-up that was recently acquired by Boston Scientific. Earlier in his career he held senior level positions at Intact Vascular, Neuronetics, Fox Hollow, Cardinal Health and J&J. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Mr. MacKinnon commented, "I am extremely excited about this new opportunity. Dr. Sachar has built a phenomenal team at Contego and they have developed and clinically tested a wide variety of highly innovative devices that address a series of unmet clinical needs. I look forward to directing a successful market launch later this year."

About Contego Medical

Contego Medical, Inc. is dedicated to the development of novel medical devices for cardiovascular and peripheral vascular procedures. The company's Integrated Embolic Protection (IEP) platform, which combines embolic protection and treatment into one device, is designed to simplify catheter-based procedures and improve patient outcomes.

Contego Medical (PRNewsfoto/Contego Medical, LLC) (PRNewswire)

