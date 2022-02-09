- TuSimple completes world's first fully driverless semi-truck runs on open public roads and continue Driver Out operations scaling for commercial viability by the end of 2023

TuSimple Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results - TuSimple completes world's first fully driverless semi-truck runs on open public roads and continue Driver Out operations scaling for commercial viability by the end of 2023

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global self-driving technology company based in San Diego, California, has released unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021. TuSimple's complete quarterly financial results and management commentary can be accessed through the company's shareholder letter on the quarterly results page of the investor relations website at ir.tusimple.com .

"In our first year as a publicly-traded company, we achieved all of our key 2021 milestones, including an industry-first, 80-mile, terminal to terminal, driver-out, autonomous trucking operation," said Cheng Lu, President, and CEO, TuSimple. "In the last quarter, we automated the very first autonomous freight lane; and heading into 2022, we are laser-focused on delivering L4 driving technology at commercial scale."

What: TuSimple Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. PST/ 5 p.m. EST

To Listen via Telephone:

Conference Topic: TuSimple Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Conference ID: 9580979

US/CANADA (Toll-Free) Number: +1 (833) 519-1404

International (Paid) Number: +1 (270) 215-9738

To Listen via Internet: ir.tusimple.com

About TuSimple

TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to see 1,000 meters away, operate nearly continuously, and reduce fuel consumption by 10%+ relative to manually driven trucks. Visit us at www.tusimple.com

