CuePath Appoints Dr. Aiman Abdel-Malek, US-Based Healthcare Technology Executive, to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CuePath Innovation, a provider of medication adherence solutions for the home healthcare market, announced today the appointment of Dr. Aiman Abdel-Malek to the company's Advisory Board. Dr. Abdel-Malek brings over 20 years' experience as a senior executive, leading healthcare business teams to develop break-through, technology-based business solutions.

Dr. Abdel-Malek serves as the Executive Chair on the Advisory Board of California-based Thirdwayv Inc.. He has served as EVP and CTO at Insulet Corporation, where he launched the first FDA-cleared smartphone controlled tubeless Insulin patch pump. Prior to joining Insulet, Dr. Abdel-Malek served as President of Frictionless Life Analytics, Inc., a business development company which enables the growth of start-up ventures focused on secure Internet of Things (IoT) platform healthcare solutions. From 2012 to 2015, he served as VP at Qualcomm Life focused on digital health initiatives. Prior to that he held various executive roles at General Electric, including General Manager - Global Services Technology at GE Healthcare.

Dr. Abdel-Malek holds a Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Southern California. He serves as a Board Advisor to Biolinq, Inc., and Cignti Corporation as well as the University of Pennsylvania PRECISE Center for Safe AI. He has over 30 patents. Aiman is a popular and highly regarded keynote speaker at digital healthcare, secure IoT, and mobile healthcare forums.

Dr. Abdel-Malek said, "My experience in digital healthcare taught me that for digital care solutions to be adopted by the patients, the technology has to adapt to the patient needs and not the other way around. The more change a digital solution introduces to patients, care stakeholders, and payors workflow, the more friction to adoption it will face." Dr. Abdel-Malek continued, "CuePath got it absolutely right, which differentiates their offering from most medication adherence products in the market today."

"Aiman's experience in the digital health space is remarkable," stated Ken Piaggio, CuePath CEO. "He understands the challenges of start-ups in this sector, having worked in business consulting and advisory capacities with companies at a similar stage as CuePath." Piaggio continued, "Aiman's leadership and expert advice will help CuePath execute its growth strategy in the Home Care Agency and Pharmacy markets in the US and internationally."

About CuePath

CuePath Innovation is a Canadian digital health company with a mission to improve the quality of life and standard of care for people with multiple medications being cared for at home. We provide peace of mind to caregivers and families through better short-term medication management and identify trends that encourage earlier intervention from care providers and pharmacists. Our CueCare™ medication adherence solution is available through select home care agencies and pharmacies around North America. For more information, inquire at info@cuepath.com.

