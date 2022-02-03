Plasan Signed a Contract With TESS DEFENCE S.A., for the armouring of the VCR Dragon 8x8

KIBBUTZ SASA, Israel, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plasan Sasa Ltd. ("Plasan") announced today that it has signed a contract with TESS DEFENCE S.A., to provide its advanced armour package for the Spanish Army's VCR Dragon 8x8 wheeled combat vehicle.

The contract that was signed by November 2021, covers the first 348 Dragon vehicles. Within the contract scope, Plasan will supply its innovative lightweight and modular RPG protection, branded as Hybrid Slat Fence (HSF), and its unique mine protection solution for under belly and IED side blast with its corresponding energy absorbing mine seats. Deliveries under this contract will start in January 2022 and will continue until 2026.

Dan Ziv, Plasan CEO, said: "This contract is an important milestone in Plasan's effort dedicated to the VCR during the past years and a remarkable evidence for Plasan's unique ability to adapt its technology and solutions to specific platform and customer's needs. Plasan is proud to take part in this prestigious program of the Spanish MoD and will continue to work closely with TESS DEFENCE S.A. to ensure the successful implementation of the VCR program."

About Plasan Sasa Ltd.:

Plasan is a global company operating in the area of survivability for land, air and naval platforms for the defense market. The company specialized in development and supply of passive armor technology and solutions for a wide range of wheeled and tracked combat vehicles. The company also focuses on advanced technologies for land maneuvering operations, including unmanned ground vehicles and robotics solutions.

