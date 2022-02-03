Millennial demand is driving up prices in neighborhoods with kids, and the trend is growing

SEATTLE, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home values are growing fastest in areas with the highest share of kids, reflecting the impact millennial house hunters are making on family-friendly neighborhoods with a shortage of homes for sale. A record number of millennials will reach key age milestones for home buyersi over the next two years, which may accelerate price gains even further.
The top 10% of ZIP codes with the largest share of kids in each county analyzed saw an average of 21.3% growth from October 2020 to October 2021, compared to 17.6% in ZIP codes with the smallest share of kids. That trend started in 2013, which, not coincidentally, was the year the oldest millennials turned 32, the age when many new parents buy their first homes. That's the median age of first-time home buyers and one year older than the median age of fathers with newborns.ii
"As millennials go, so goes the housing market, and we are seeing now, as millennials age, that they are looking for homes that fit the needs of growing families," said Zillow economist Nicole Bachaud. "Millennial demand has helped push up home prices in areas with the most children. Competition for homes in these family-friendly areas should intensify in the coming years as more millennials reach the key age of 32, adding to the affordability squeeze."
Zillow analyzed 421 U.S. counties,iii representing 71% of the country's population. ZIP codes with more residents under 18 years oldiv are associated with higher home value growth in nearly two-thirds of the counties studied. Many of the counties where this relationship does not hold true are vacation destinations, where part-time residents have unconventional housing demands. Home value growth in these family-friendly areas began to outpace nearby ZIP codes in 2013, and the correlation between kids and home value growth has been nearly perfect for each year since 2017.
That first wave of early-30s millennials had the benefit of discounted home prices as a result of the Great Recession; home values in these family-friendly ZIP codes were hit particularly hard between 2008 and 2011, in the midst of the nationwide housing crash. Today's first-time home buyers are encountering a much different market, especially as home price growth has reached record highs during the pandemic.
The snowball of millennials reaching peak age for first-time home buyers has grown during the past nine years, and is about to turn into an avalanche. Nearly 200,000 more Americans will turn 32 this year than did so in 2021 ― the biggest jump since the transition from Generation X to millennials in 2013 — and even more will do so in 2023. This demographic reality should fuel even faster price growth in family-friendly ZIP codes over the next two years, making saving for a down payment even more challenging for first-time buyers.
This effect is strongest in counties that encompass the cities of Norfolk, Virginia; Washington, D.C.; Portland, Oregon; Austin, Texas; and Seattle. Counties where this trend does not hold true include those encompassing Galveston, Texas; Santa Barbara, California; and Ocean City, New Jersey.
Metro Area*
ZIP Code with Highest % of Kids
ZIP Code With Lowest % of Kids
ZIP
% of
Year-over-Year Home
ZIP
% of
Year-over-Year Home
New York, NY
08701
48.3%
28.2%
07756
2.2%
20.3%
Los Angeles, CA
92694
37.0%
25.2%
92637
0.2%
10.9%
Chicago, IL
60585
34.1%
16.9%
60606
3.6%
-0.8%
Dallas, TX
75253
36.5%
22.7%
75207
1.7%
16.0%
Philadelphia, PA
08104
32.6%
35.9%
19102
3.3%
-1.5%
Houston, TX
77032
40.6%
14.9%
77002
1.1%
4.2%
Washington, D.C.
22060
41.1%
7.8%
20037
2.1%
0.1%
Miami, FL
33327
33.8%
22.7%
33480
4.9%
30.4%
Atlanta, GA
30021
33.3%
26.5%
30303
1.0%
8.6%
Boston, MA
02052
29.9%
15.3%
02215
2.4%
0.6%
San Francisco, CA
94621
31.4%
15.6%
94704
3.2%
10.9%
Detroit, MI
48210
35.4%
-0.1%
48226
3.2%
7.7%
Riverside, CA
92301
34.4%
29.6%
92210
5.1%
30.1%
Phoenix, AZ
85297
36.4%
34.3%
85351
0.4%
29.5%
Seattle, WA
98439
34.4%
25.2%
98101
2.9%
3.6%
Minneapolis, MN
55411
35.7%
7.1%
55401
3.5%
0.3%
San Diego, CA
91906
33.0%
22.7%
92101
4.8%
15.0%
St. Louis, MO
63106
34.7%
19.3%
63102
2.6%
5.7%
Tampa, FL
33547
34.8%
30.2%
33573
6.1%
31.7%
Baltimore, MD
20755
32.4%
8.0%
21202
11.0%
11.2%
Denver, CO
80238
35.0%
17.5%
80202
2.2%
8.3%
Pittsburgh, PA
15110
30.1%
15.6%
15213
3.2%
11.6%
Portland, OR
97140
29.3%
20.3%
97209
3.5%
0.5%
Charlotte, NC
28088
30.4%
25.5%
28202
7.9%
13.0%
Sacramento, CA
95742
30.4%
23.2%
95814
6.5%
4.3%
San Antonio, TX
78242
32.2%
15.4%
78215
4.8%
13.5%
Orlando, FL
34773
35.7%
27.7%
32801
8.2%
16.0%
Cincinnati, OH
45232
47.4%
25.2%
45219
6.1%
14.8%
Cleveland, OH
44104
32.2%
20.5%
44114
4.5%
15.8%
Kansas City, MO
64126
36.7%
35.3%
64105
3.0%
8.5%
Las Vegas, NV
89086
37.0%
26.2%
89029
7.6%
24.8%
Columbus, OH
43211
32.2%
37.1%
43215
1.9%
6.0%
Indianapolis, IN
46235
32.4%
21.4%
46204
2.5%
7.4%
San Jose, CA
95020
27.8%
19.9%
95113
2.3%
-0.3%
Austin, TX
78724
34.1%
50.2%
78701
1.8%
23.4%
Virginia Beach, VA
23523
35.3%
17.7%
23517
8.4%
12.1%
Nashville, TN
37086
31.5%
27.8%
37201
3.8%
15.2%
Providence, RI
02907
28.4%
17.5%
02903
5.3%
12.3%
Milwaukee, WI
53218
34.4%
19.1%
53202
2.4%
7.1%
Jacksonville, FL
32081
29.3%
35.0%
32202
7.3%
22.7%
Memphis, TN
38126
35.6%
24.2%
38103
6.5%
13.1%
Oklahoma City, OK
73119
37.8%
21.5%
73102
2.6%
11.0%
Louisville, KY
40210
31.8%
20.3%
40202
6.1%
2.4%
Hartford, CT
06120
34.2%
15.2%
06103
3.9%
10.9%
Richmond, VA
23120
32.7%
15.8%
23230
13.0%
15.3%
New Orleans, LA
70447
32.6%
14.4%
70116
11.5%
1.7%
Buffalo, NY
14212
29.4%
28.6%
14222
8.6%
12.4%
Raleigh, NC
27571
37.2%
32.0%
27605
8.7%
20.9%
Birmingham, AL
35091
30.8%
13.6%
35233
2.3%
12.0%
Salt Lake City, UT
84096
41.6%
29.9%
84102
6.3%
21.1%
*Table ordered by market size
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and ease.
Zillow Group's affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®, Zillow Offers®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans™, Zillow Closing Services™, Zillow Homes, Inc., Trulia®, Out East®, ShowingTime®, Bridge Interactive®, dotloop®, StreetEasy® and HotPads®. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).
i Consumer Finance Protection Bureau: https://files.consumerfinance.gov/f/documents/cfpb_market-snapshot-first-time-homebuyers_report.pdf
ii Human Reproduction, Volume 32, Issue 10, October 2017, Pages 2110–2116: https://academic.oup.com/humrep/article/32/10/2110/4096427.
iii Every U.S. county with at least 10 ZIP codes containing 1,000 households or more was included in the study. This threshold was imposed to ensure a sufficient sample of homes and ZIP codes in each county.
iv Estimates of each ZIP code's share of population under 18 years old come from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey five-year estimates.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Zillow