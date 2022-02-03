AskMe's brand experts use live video to assist with in-store product questions, as well as post-sale installations, activations, customer service issues and more

MarketSource, Inc., Debuts "AskMe," an Innovative Virtual Experience That Connects Consumers with Brand Experts That Are Available 24/7

MarketSource, Inc., Debuts "AskMe," an Innovative Virtual Experience That Connects Consumers with Brand Experts That Are Available 24/7 AskMe's brand experts use live video to assist with in-store product questions, as well as post-sale installations, activations, customer service issues and more

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketSource, Inc., today announced the debut of AskMe, an innovative customer-engagement solution connecting consumers that are in-store, at home and on-the-go with live brand experts to assist with a variety of customer needs pre- and post-sale.

Through AskMe, consumers receive high-quality, efficient assistance – with home improvement, mobile and consumer electronics products, to name a few – via live video, text, chat or phone support available around the clock. Assistance can include in-store product questions, home installation troubleshooting and inventory searches.

Retail brands benefit through increased sales, higher customer-satisfaction rates and considerable cost efficiency – since the model allows for broader geographical coverage, as well as significantly increased reach and efficiency.

"MarketSource prides itself on staying ahead of the curve, and by introducing this cutting-edge customer engagement solution, we are able to meet our clients' needs as customer expectations, technologies and market conditions continue to change," said MarketSource Vice President of Retail Vinay Nayak.

He continued, "What sets AskMe apart from other customer engagement tools is the fact that we combine MarketSource's decades of experience in working face-to-face with consumers with the technology today's customer craves. As a result, we create a personalized engagement experience that mirrors in-person interaction."

To see a brief video about how AskMe works – and for more information on its benefits to both consumers and brands – click here.

About MarketSource, Inc.

The proven alternative to traditional sales outsourcing, MarketSource's proprietary process, empowered people and proven performance enable the delivery of innovative B2B and retail sales solutions for many of the world's most respected brands, along with a diverse mix of forward-thinking, small- and medium-size businesses.

Media Contact :

Melissa Corey

Director of Communications

MarketSource, Inc.

(770) 325-1687

mcorey@marketsource.com

MarketSource, Inc. logo (PRNewswire)

AskMe logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MarketSource, Inc.