Make Your Sweetheart Swoon: Romance Jumpstarters Reveals This Year's Top 10 Things to Write In a Valentine's Card or Love Letter

Make Your Sweetheart Swoon: Romance Jumpstarters Reveals This Year's Top 10 Things to Write In a Valentine's Card or Love Letter

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Romance Jumpstarters today announced its 2022 list of the Top 10 things to write in a Valentine's Day card or letter for improving the chances of unleashing in one's lover a molten frenzy of passion.

Romance Jumpstarters crafts ready-to-send love letters that reimagine the greeting-card concept as a micro-romance novel brimming with bodice-ripping, pulse-quickening prose to thrill the heart and spark intense passion. The brand’s business model is Cyrano de Bergerac. (PRNewswire)

The sayings 'I love you' and 'Will you be mine?' failed to make the 2022 list of Valentine's Day swoon-inducers.

The tried-and-true expressions "I love you" and "Will you be mine?" did not make the list, according to Romance Jumpstarters, which crafts downloadable, pre-written love letters for men who lack the time or skill to pen amorous missives of their own.

In countdown order, here are the insertable Valentine's Day card or letter declarations judged by Romance Jumpstarters to this year offer the best hope of causing a sweetheart to swoon:

10. "I yearn for your kisses and tender embrace, even when you're at your absolute worst."

9. "No mere mortal could ever rival you."

8. "I shall be silent on this no more—I proclaim myself hopelessly mesmerized by your intellect."

7. "It's time for us to become more than 'just friends' and begin fanning the flames of desire."

6. "It is my vow to protect and defend you with my very life."

5. "I've been wrong about so much; you, on the other hand, have been right about everything, which is why I pledge to listen more fervently to the rapturous sound of your voice."

4. "Your mood swings—no matter how dramatic—do nothing to diminish my intense, all-consuming delight in you."

3. "Alas, this letter teems with words imparting such torrid craving for you that I fear one or both of us will fall pregnant by the time you finish reading it."

2. "The reason I resist gazing into your eyes as much as you'd like is because they are the window of your soul—and to peer at your soul would invite the loss of my own, forever rendering me a helpless prisoner of your love."

1. "You stir in me so much unquenchable love that I am tempted in my madness to stand with you before an altar."

ABOUT ROMANCE JUMPSTARTERS

Romance Jumpstarters helps men who struggle to express feelings of love. Taking the concept of the greeting card and reimagining it as a micro-romance novel, Romance Jumpstarters crafted a catalog of elegant pre-written love letters-to-go that range from sweet to sultry. More information at https://romancejumpstarters.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Romance Jumpstarters