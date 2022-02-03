Freeway Insurance Expands Partnership with Trackhouse & Daniel Suárez for 2022 NASCAR Season

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeway Insurance, the largest auto insurance and personal lines distribution company in the United States, announced today it is expanding its sponsorship with Trackhouse Racing and NASCAR driver Daniel Suárez.

(PRNewsfoto/Freeway Insurance) (PRNewswire)

Freeway Insurance began its partnership with Trackhouse Racing as a primary sponsor during the racing organization's inaugural season in 2021. As part of this continued partnership, Freeway Insurance will be the primary sponsor of Suárez for five events during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series.

"We are proud to continue our relationships with Trackhouse Racing and Daniel Suárez, and have enjoyed joining them on their journey to expand NASCAR's fan base. NASCAR fans, whether lifetime fans or new this year, are an ideal audience for our products and services," said Cesar Soriano, Chief Executive Officer of Freeway Insurance. "We are also inspired by Daniel's personal story as the first Mexican champion in NASCAR and are thrilled to work with Daniel as a trusted ambassador of our brand."

A Monterrey, Mexico native, Suárez became the first and only foreign-born national series champion in NASCAR history following his 2016 Xfinity Series title. Last year, Freeway Insurance centered a national advertising campaign around Suárez, including the only Spanish-language commercial featuring a NASCAR driver.

This season, Freeway Insurance will serve as primary sponsor on Suarez's No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro at the Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles on Sunday, Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California on Feb. 27, the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth on May 22, Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, and Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 27. For the remaining races, Freeway Insurance logos will adorn the c-post on the No. 99 Chevrolet, team uniforms, team transporter and pit equipment, as well as Suárez's uniform and helmet.

"I am very excited to represent Freeway Insurance because they provide necessary services at affordable prices for those who need it most," Suárez said. "Freeway was with us all of last year and kept us busy making television commercials, meeting customers, and doing a lot of fun activities. They put our team on a national stage with their advertising, which is critical as we continue to win over NASCAR fans."

Freeway Insurance joins Trackhouse Racing's family of corporate partners that include AdventHealth, Chevrolet, CommScope, Coca-Cola, iFLY, K1Speed, Moose Fraternity and Tootsie's.

"We are building this organization with great people and great corporate partners," said Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks, whose organization expanded to a two-car team in 2022 with the addition of driver Ross Chastain. "We are honored Freeway Insurance chose to increase its commitment and appreciate all the work it has done to take this sport to new audiences."

About Freeway Insurance:

Freeway Insurance, Inc., established in 1987, is the leading personal lines insurance agency in the United States, and is an affiliate brand of Confie. As also one of the fastest-growing nationwide insurance distribution companies, Freeway offers insurance policies via a "click, call, or come-in" approach that provides customers coverage throughout the United States. The company is constantly researching, growing and diversifying product offerings to stay responsive to the ever-evolving insurance market. Freeway offers a wide range of plans, from the most basic to premium plans, in auto, truck, commercial vehicle, fire, flood, homeowners, renters, small commercial, motorcycle and recreational vehicle insurance products. In 2008, Freeway Insurance joined Confie, a national insurance distribution company. Today, Freeway Insurance services customers in more than 500 offices. Consumers access Freeway Insurance through neighborhood Freeway offices as well as by visiting freewayinsurance.com or calling 888-851-4799.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Freeway Insurance