CPS Capital Makes Significant Investment In Royal House Partners To Grow Home Services Portfolio In Texas, Missouri, & Oklahoma

DALLAS FORT WORTH, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Royal House Partners ("RHP") a leading provider of residential and commercial HVAC, plumbing and electrical services in Texas, Missouri and Oklahoma receives investment from Toronto-based CPS Capital to close their first 10 acquisitions over the last 90 days.

RHP was founded in 2021 by CPS Capital, a Toronto-based investment firm, and 1801 Holdings, a Dallas-based group of seasoned home services professionals, who have spent a considerable amount of time developing a residential and light commercial HVAC, plumbing and electrical roll-up strategy. Paul Adams (Chief Growth Officer), Eric Shaw (Chief Integration Officer), Joe Williams (Chief Financial Officer), Mike Herrick (Director of Systems & Integration), and Gregette Smith (Director of Business Services) form RHP's management team. CPS Capital will be actively involved in supporting management execute on its strategy and will be led by Jeff Tung (Partner), Jason Fenn (Partner) and Mike Greenwood (Vice-President). Mike was a former Associate with Brookfield Asset Management where he was intimately involved within the home service space through Brookfield's strategic acquisition of Service Experts and Enercare, two of North America's largest home service providers.

As a leadership team, we have spent the last decade acquiring businesses in the HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical & Home Services space. We understand what goes through the mind of the seller. We strive to not only maintain the legacy and reputation built by the seller but improve it by providing significant resources and infusing growth capital. We know what it means to construct a well thought out strategy for the business long-term and we have a value proposition for the employees that is meaningful but more importantly sustainable. Our openness to work with smaller businesses owners for the right deal reasonates and is evident in the most recent transactions.

The addition of Austin-based Green Leaf AC & Heating and Brian's Heating & Cooling, Missouri-based Anton's Air Conditioning and Heating and Oklahoma-based Terry's American, Baxter Electric, City Plumbing, Dahl Heat & Air, Treece & Rhines, Metro Service Company and Southern Comfort Heating & Air), now gives RHP a sound footing in the Mid-South & Southwest.

Paul Adams, Chief Growth Officer & Founder of RHP, notes "We are so excited at the scale of what this remarkable team has been able to build in the last 3 months. Over the last 2 years we developed a home services thesis that matched well with CPS Capital's history of expertise driven results and together we are extremely proud to be able to bring together such a strong group of brands in such a short time period. We are so fortunate to have businesses led by amazing people and we look forward to growing both organically and inorganically."

Darwin Tanksley, General Manager Green Leaf AC & Heating, notes "There are few times in your life where you can be a part of something not only life changing but industry changing. Teaming up with Royal House Partners is just that. What we will be able to accomplish together will benefit our community and customers and most importantly improve the lives of our staff. People first isn't just a motto it's a daily way we conduct business! The investment they are making in our community is exactly what we needed. As a small business, this will allow us to handle more customers and serve a larger area but still being able to provide premier service and installation."

Brian Mathews, former owner, notes "I (Brian Mathews) am really looking forward to helping incorporate Brian's Heating and Cooling fully into the RHP family. They bring a lot in terms of experience and background that will help BHC continue to grow and thrive. It will be a tremendous opportunity for our employees to grow and our customers to receive even better service than we provided."

Terry Sorrells, former owner and now Regional Vice President RHP Oklahoma, notes "I am very excited to be working with RHP and being a key member of the growth team. Even though I sold my business I'm getting to chase my goal of being the biggest dealer in Oklahoma."

Craig Denton, former owner and now Regional Vice President RHP Missouri, notes "I chose to work with Royal House Partners because they take quick, direct action. Everyone I have worked with has been transparent throughout the entire process and easy to work with through negotiations. The entire team is smart, easy going and just down-to-earth good people. Our entire Anton's team is excited and looking forward to a very successful future with our partnership with RHP."

Twin Brook Capital Partners provided debt financing for the transaction.

HVAC businesses interested in joining the RHP team should contact Paul Adams paul@royalhousepartners.com For more information about RHP, visit https://www.royalhousepartners.com/home

About CPS Capital:

CPS Capital is a lower middle market private equity firm, based in Toronto, founded by owner-operators who look to partner with business owners to realize their growth and transition goals. CPS Capital is focused on North American opportunities to invest in exceptional businesses in growing industries with attractive characteristics. We look to become value-added partners with every business we work with. We bring significant capability, expertise, and capital to provide business owners with an attractive option compared to traditional financial or strategic buyers.

For more information, please visit us at https://cpscapital.com/

