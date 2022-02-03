Consumers Need Stylists Skilled in Textured Hair Care; Cosmo Prof is Answering the Call

DENTON, Texas, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding a skilled textured hairstylist can be a challenge. Just ask 65% of the population* who have wavy, curly and coily hair. Why the struggle? Many beauty schools and salons today may not be providing the depth and access to textured hair training or education. As the leading distributor of professional beauty products and education, Cosmo Prof is stepping up and providing stylists with a series of pro-focused programs and events to expand their skill set. The brand sees this education not as a "nice-to-have" but as essential for stylists to stay relevant and expertly service the world's fastest growing hair market.

(PRNewsfoto/Cosmo Prof) (PRNewswire)

"Investing in stylists continues to be a top priority for Cosmo Prof. Our best-in-class educational resources better equip stylists with the essential training they need to support the growing textured hair population," said April Holt, Group Vice President of Stores, Beauty Systems Group. "We are focused on being an ally to stylists by providing them with education we know they need to be able to best serve their clients in chairs today and in the future."

Building on the momentum of the inaugural World of Texture in 2021, this year the curl and coil masterclass returns on February 28, 2022. Professional stylists are now eligible to receive CE hours by attending the event, a new, meaningful addition in providing access to essential education. The event will be hosted by award-winning anchor and reporter Tashara Parker who has been coined as a "community-focused storyteller." The educational summit will again bring students, professionals, and educators together to elevate their knowledge on texture and curl patterns with a primary focus on Curl Type 4 hair. With presentations from industry-leading brands including Wella, Beauty Quest Group (Rusk, Aquage), Joico, Matrix, and more, the summit will cover a variety of topics ranging from basic curl definition and curl pattern-protecting color, to tapered cuts and curl painting. In addition, Cosmo Prof will highlight the best curl-friendly tools and bespoke barbering techniques. The summit will serve as a catalyst to inspire and educate stylists to rethink their approach to working with textured hair. For a full list of participating brands and partners, or to sign up for this year's "World of Texture" summit, stylists can visit: cosmoprofbeauty.com/world-of-texture.html

"At Cosmo Prof, we're committed to leading the professional styling industry by ensuring stylists have access to training and tools to support customers' unique textures and hair types," said Mark Spinks, President of Beauty Systems Group. "With educational events like World of Texture, and continued education available throughout the year, we're excited to watch stylists expand their skill sets to better support their customers and in turn, the professional styling community."

Additionally, Cosmo Prof is continuing to utilize digital technology to help stylists navigate their businesses effectively.

"The way stylists are running their business have evolved, and as such, so have our services," said Mark Spinks, President, Beauty Systems Group. "We need to provide stylists and salon owners with adaptive ways to shop, no matter their schedule or product need. With this in mind, we've recently launched Cosmo Prof GO, bringing products to stylists' doors in 2-hours or less."

With Cosmo Prof GO, getting in-demand supplies to stylists is easier than ever. The service gives stylists the convenience of having products delivered straight to their salon, in 2-hours or less via the website or Cosmo Prof's New App-based Digital Assistant .

With Cosmo Prof's new, convenient services to improve the shopping and educational experience, and its refreshed commitment to stylists, the professional retailer is ready to meet stylists where they are with better services, inventory offerings, and continued education opportunities. To register for 'World of Texture' and view Cosmo Prof's range of continued education opportunities visit: CosmoProfBeauty.com

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and L'Oreal®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and Olaplex®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/ .

* Naturally Curly 2018 TextureTrends Report

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cosmo Prof