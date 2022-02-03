Chobani Adds Two New Dairy Platforms with Launch of Chobani® Ultra-Filtered Milk and Chobani® Half & Half Chobani expands its product portfolio with functional, easy-to-digest offerings perfect for cooking, coffee and more

NEW BERLIN, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chobani today announced two new dairy platforms, expanding its footprint in the refrigerated aisle: Chobani® Ultra-Filtered Milk, a lactose-free, protein-packed ultrafiltered milk, and Chobani® Half & Half. These new items are made from locally sourced milk and like many of the company's newest products, they come in paper-based packaging that is widely recyclable across the U.S.

Chobani Ultra-Filtered Milk (PRNewswire)

Today's announcement builds on Chobani's mission of making good food for all. The company turned its sights to upgrading the refrigerated aisle in 2019 with the launch of non-dairy Chobani® Oatmilk, which was its first foray outside of yogurt. Chobani has continued to innovate, launching products including coffee creamers, ready-to-drink coffee and probiotic drinks. Now, consumers have even more options in the refrigerated aisle from a brand they know and trust.

Chobani Ultra-Filtered Milk is lactose-free and has more protein than the market leader.1 It also has half the sugar and 2.5 times more protein than traditional milk,2 offering more functional benefits to dairy milk consumers. Ideal for cooking, baking and blending, Chobani Ultra-Filtered Milk is a wholesome and convenient way to add more protein to recipes, like pancakes, smoothies, homemade ice cream and more.

"With our lactose-free, reduced sugar3 and protein-packed Chobani Ultra-Filtered Milk, we're making dairy accessible to more people and giving consumers a great option to trade up to a more advanced, functional and delicious product," said Peter McGuinness, Chobani President & Chief Operating Officer.

Starting with locally sourced milk, Chobani Ultra-Filtered Milk is made using a special filtration process to help remove lactose and reduce sugar by half. It is rich and creamy in texture, an excellent source of calcium and vitamin D, and it provides all nine essential amino acids. Available in Whole, Reduced Fat 2%, Fat Free, and Chocolate, Chobani Ultra-Filtered Milk is on shelves this month.

The Ultra-Filtered Milk segment, up 17.5 percent in total Nielsen reported sales, is driving growth in the $1.7 billion Easy-to-Digest Milk segment, which consists of both Ultra-Filtered and Lactose-Free dairy milk.4

Chobani also announced the launch of Chobani Half & Half, a new product category for the company and it's on shelves this month. Currently, dairy-based half & half is a $1 billion segment.5 Chobani, maker of dairy-, oat- and plant-based coffee creamers, continues to elevate the at-home coffee experience by offering both classic Plain and Lactose-Free Half & Half options. Chobani Half & Half products are made simply from farm fresh milk and cream.

"We've seen incredible consumer love for our coffee creamers and they asked us to bring the same craft and quality to dairy-based half & half while offering a lactose-free option as well," continued McGuinness.

Consumers can also feel good about the recyclability of the packaging for these new products.

In 2021, Chobani announced its first paper-based yogurt cup and its continued commitment to exploring more sustainable packaging solutions across its portfolio. With the launch of Chobani Ultra-Filtered Milk and Chobani Half & Half, Chobani is adding to its lineup of products using recyclable, paper-based packaging, which also includes its non-dairy oatmilk, cold brew coffee and coffee creamer offerings.

About Chobani

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, we are a values-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and have been since Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S., founded the company in 2005. We produce yogurt, oatmilk, dairy- and plant-based creamers, ready-to-drink coffee and plant-based probiotic drinks. Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, and it's made with only natural ingredients without artificial preservatives.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything we do. Our philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to our communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees, and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. We manufacture our products in New York, Idaho, and Australia. Chobani products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

1 35% more protein (Chobani Ultra-Filtered Milk: 20g protein; leading ultra-filtered, fluid milk: 13g protein, per 8 fl oz).

2 Chobani Plain Ultra-Filtered Milk: 6g sugar and 20g protein per cup; traditional plain milk: 12g sugar and 8g protein per cup, per USDA database. Chobani Chocolate Ultra-Filtered Milk: 12g sugar and 20g protein per cup; traditional chocolate milk: 24g sugar and 8g protein per cup, per USDA database.

3 Chobani Plain Ultra-Filtered Milk: 6g sugar per cup; traditional plain milk: 12g sugar per cup, per USDA database. Chobani Chocolate Ultra-Filtered Milk: 12g sugar per cup; traditional chocolate milk: 24g sugar per cup, per USDA database.

4 Source: Nielsen Scan, Total US Food xAOC, Latest 52 weeks through 1.15.22

5 Source: Nielsen Scan, Total US Food xAOC, Latest 52 weeks through 1.15.22

Chobani Half & Half (PRNewswire)

Chobani Half & Half Lactose Free (PRNewswire)

