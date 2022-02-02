Revised Levels of Finish for Gypsum Panel Products Released

SILVER SPRING, Md., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gypsum Association (GA) is pleased to announce the release of GA-214-2021, Levels of Finish for Gypsum Panel Products. Now a free download, rather than a paid publication, GA-214-2022, last revised in 2015, is a long awaited document. Referencing the length of time between revisions, Michael Schmeida, MSc, LEED AP, GA director of codes, standards and research explains, "This version of GA-214 featured unprecedented collaboration between the co-signatories, which has resulted in a Level of Finish document that represents true consensus among various industry organizations."

GA-214 was revised with the input of relevant industry partners. The GA wishes to recognize the following organizational signatories to GA-214-2021 Levels of Finished for Gypsum Panel Products, namely, the Association of the Wall and Ceiling Industry (AWCI), the Ceilings and Interior Systems Construction Association (CISCA), the Drywall Finishing Council (DWFC), and the Painting Contractors of America (PCA). "By working together, we ensure better project outcomes for the design and construction community and their clients and customers," Schmeida said.

Robert Grupe, director of technical services at AWCI agreed, noting, "The levels of finish, as described in GA-214, are consistently written into architectural specifications to set expectations among and between contractors, designers, and owners."

Users will see definitions are better aligned with other industry publications. For example, the definition of "Primer" has been expanded to encompass more than simply primers for painted decoration. This and other improved language will make it easier to use GA-214 in specifications.

The GA will also release an updated GA-214 Quick Reference Guide in 2022. GA publications steadily evolve. As codes, design expectations, and construction practices change, the Gypsum Association and its member companies are dedicated to increasing both solutions and information for the A/E/C community.

The Gypsum Association is in its 92nd year of service as the technical, promotion, and information center of the gypsum industry. Representing companies located throughout the United States and Canada, the Association is based in Silver Spring, MD.

