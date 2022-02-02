LINEDRIVE PARTNERS WITH MECHANIX WEAR TO INCREASE INDUSTRIAL SALES GROWTH

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LineDrive is excited to announce their new partnership with Mechanix Wear, a global leader in the design and manufacturer of premium work gloves and one of the most respected brands in the PPE category. With LineDrive as Mechanix Wear's national sales agency in the commercial industrial sector, this multi-year partnership will accelerate hand protection and fire-resistant apparel solutions to users and distributors across the U.S.

The partnership complements Mechanix Wear's current commercial industrial sales force, allowing for full coverage and accelerated safety solutions in manufacturing, commercial construction, energy, transportation, utilities & foundry applications.

As the leading national industrial sales agency, LineDrive will focus on growing and developing distribution partnerships, extending the reach of the coveted and innovative Mechanix Wear brand to users, as well as furthering the expansion of its recently acquired fire-resistant apparel solutions company, Chicago Protective Apparel (CPA).

"We are extremely excited about our partnership with Mechanix Wear – we share a lot of similarities around culture, leadership, and passion for growth and innovation. Mechanix Wear's strong brand recognition in hand protection and FR apparel combined with LineDrive's industry leading sales & marketing process will create a major impact for our distribution partners and our end-user customers" commented Michael Abdella, LineDrive's CEO.

"As Mechanix Wear accelerates its commercial strategic plans in the United States and enhances the products and offerings for workers in the industrial, oil and gas, and mining markets, we are pleased to join forces with LineDrive," said Michael Hale, Mechanix Wear CEO. "Our partnership with the LineDrive organization extends our reach and resources in the channel in a very structured way that will allow us to grow together in a sustainable way for the future."



About LineDrive

LineDrive is a nationwide sales and marketing organization specializing in making industrial users and facilities safer and more productive. Defined by industry leading innovation and consistent growth, LineDrive utilizes a suite of technology-enabled services designed to achieve the greatest possible solution for industrial manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. LineDrive is trusted industry and nationwide for Making Meaningful Connections™. For more about LineDrive's services and solutions please visit: https://www.linedriveu.com/how-we-can-help

About Mechanix Wear®

Since the debut of the Original® work glove at the 1991 Daytona 500, Mechanix Wear has built a reputation as the leader in automotive, construction, industrial, and tactical hand protection. Headquartered in Valencia, California, the Company sells its products across various channels in more than 70 countries. Our mission is to look beyond conventional ideas and continually innovate the most advanced gloves for working hands. The Tool That Fits Like a Glove®. For more information, visit www.mechanix.com.



