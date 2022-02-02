Harley-Davidson appoints Erica Bullard as SVP Apparel & Licensing and Louise Goldin as Creative Director

MILWAUKEE and NEW YORK , Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. ("Harley-Davidson") (NYSE:HOG) today announces the appointment of Erica Bullard as SVP of Apparel & Licensing and Louise Goldin as Creative Director.

"As one of the most iconic brands in the world, the potential to grow our overall Apparel and Licensing business is significant and is one of the core pillars of our Hardwire strategy. We're excited to have Erica and Louise join the team as we increase our focus on growing Harley-Davidson's business, drawing from our 119-year heritage as one of the most desirable lifestyle brands that defines moto-culture in America and around the world," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson.

Today's announcement sees the strategic renaming of Harley-Davidson's General Merchandise (GM) function to Apparel & Licensing (A&L). This newly created function will leverage Harley-Davidson's recently opened creative studio in Tribeca, NYC, in addition to Harley-Davidson's established design studio and archive in Milwaukee.

Erica Bullard, SVP Apparel and Licensing:

"Erica brings decades of experience from within the apparel industry, with a demonstrable track record of leading and growing businesses and strategic regions" said Zeitz.

In this newly created role, reporting into Jochen Zeitz, CEO, Bullard will lead the global apparel and licensing business for the Harley-Davidson brand. Erica joins Harley-Davidson from global sportswear brand NIKE, Inc., having worked for over 20 years in various senior roles and business units across the company.

"There are few brands as iconic as Harley-Davidson, a brand built on a unique combination of authenticity, adventure and self-expression. I am excited to extend the brand through apparel and invite new and existing consumers around the globe to the Harley-Davidson community," said Bullard.

Louise Goldin, Creative Director:

"Louise is a true creative with a proven track record in designing and building some of the world's most desirable brands. I'm excited to see Louise's creative interpretation of Harley-Davidson's apparel heritage" said Zeitz.

Goldin will head the new studio and design teams in New York and Milwaukee, bringing her expertise in applying advanced technology and functionality to the intersection of modern lifestyle design and fit-for-purpose apparel at Harley-Davidson.

"I feel a deep connection between Harley-Davidson's design language and my own DNA as a designer," said Goldin. "I'm inspired by the unique combination of engineering, functionality, craftsmanship and soul that lies at the heart of Harley's iconic heritage and brand aesthetic. My goal is to work that spirit and purpose into new pieces that will carry the brand forward into the future."

About Harley-Davidson:

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Our ambition is to maintain our place as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road. www.harley-davidson.com.

About Erica Bullard:

An experienced leader known for the ability to effect change and encourage new paths of thinking, Erica Bullard has held various executive positions at NIKE, Inc. for more than 23 years. Bullard most recently served as the Vice President and General Manager of NIKE NYC and the East, where she was responsible for driving accelerated growth and a connected retail marketplace in New York City with impacts across the East territory, North America and the globe.

About Louise Goldin:

Louise Goldin is a British-born fashion industry professional who has played roles in shaping influential global lifestyle brands in the United States and Europe over a decade. Having graduated from the elite Central Saint Martins MA course in Fashion Design with knitwear, she made her reputation for driving innovation into the future with her acclaimed eponymous collection on runways in London and New York.

