BLI LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Berkeley Lights, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Berkeley Lights, Inc. ("Berkeley Lights" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BLI) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Berkeley Lights investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between July 17, 2020 and September 14, 2021. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

BLI investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) Berkeley Lights' flagship instrument, the Beacon, suffered from numerous design and manufacturing defects including breakdowns, high error rates, data integrity issues and other problems, limiting the ability of biotechnology companies and research institutions to consistently use the machines at scale; (b) Berkeley Lights had received numerous customer complaints regarding the durability and effectiveness of the Company's automation systems; (c) the actual market for Berkeley Lights' products and services was a fraction of the $23 billion represented to investors because of, inter alia, the relatively high cost of the Company's instruments and consumables and inability to provide the sustained performance necessary to justify these high costs; and (d) as a result of (a)-(c), above, defendants' statements to investors during the Class Period regarding Berkeley Lights' business, operations and financial results were materially false and misleading.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Berkeley Lights during the relevant time frame, you have until February 7, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

