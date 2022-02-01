Winnipeg Airports Authority announces Nick Hays will be next President and CEO

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors of Winnipeg Airports Authority today announced the appointment of Nick Hays as its new President and CEO, effective February 21, 2022.

"The board is pleased that following a global search, Nick will be joining WAA as our next President and CEO," said Brita Chell, Chair of the Board of Directors. Nick is a values and purpose-driven leader with an impressive combination of airline, logistics, and international experience that will be instrumental in building on our reputation as a Canadian air cargo hub and developing the airport campus for the future benefit of the region. Our industry has seen incredible challenges since the start of the pandemic, and we need the next leader to position us for success in both the short and long-term. The board is confident Nick is that leader."

Mr. Hays joins WAA from his most recent role as Vice President Canada at Vanderlande Industries, a global leader in logistic process automation at airports. Prior to that, he held a senior advisory role with PricewaterhouseCoopers' transportation and logistics practice. Mr. Hays also spent eleven years with Cathay Pacific Airways and its parent company the Swire Group, working in Hong Kong, Auckland, Tokyo, and finally Vancouver where he was Cathay Pacific's Vice President, Canada.

"I look forward to leading the talented team at WAA and joining a company that has been named one of Manitoba's Top Employers for the last ten years," said Mr. Hays. "There is no doubt our industry is facing unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19, but I am excited for the opportunities ahead and know WAA has the right vision and values to move the organization forward in support of our community, customers and stakeholders. I have been privileged to turn my lifelong passion for aviation into a career, and I cannot think of a better way to fuel that passion than as President and CEO of WAA."

WAA conducted an executive search following long-time President and CEO Barry Rempel advising the Board of his retirement after almost 20 years at WAA. Mr. Rempel will continue in his role until February 21, 2022, to facilitate the transition.

"I want to thank Barry for his service to WAA and, in particular, his guidance and steady hand during the greatest challenge our industry has faced," said Ms. Chell. "Over his 20 years leading WAA, the airport campus has been transformed with new logistics partners, new airlines, and of course, a new terminal building. Our community is better off for Barry's efforts."

