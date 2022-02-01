Talkwalker releases consumer insights campaign ahead of Super Bowl LVI ®

The campaign will showcase the power of real-time consumer insights, as brands increase their focus on consumer intelligence-driven marketing and vie for consumer attention ahead of Game Day.

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkwalker , a leading consumer intelligence company, today announced the launch of an insights-driven campaign for Super Bowl LVI® . The campaign consists of a series of 40 digital 'Big Game' insight collectible cards. Featuring findings identified through Talkwalker's powerful consumer acceleration platform, each card will highlight key insights from social media, news, blogs, forums, and more, across the categories of CPG, entertainment, advertising, finance, and sports teams.

The Big Game is a cultural phenomenon. All across the US, and the world, consumers are connecting with one of the biggest sports events of the year through social media and other digital platforms. A recent projection by research firm eMarketer anticipates more than 750 million users will be on social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Snapchat, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Reddit. This offers brands an opportunity to get closer to their customers, by actioning insights such as these, and enabling them to shape better customer experiences, and new innovative products.

"Consumers' attention and engagement intensifies during big cultural moments like the Super Bowl. From the games on the road to the big day and the buzz around planning the menu and preferred drink and snack choices, to their social media reaction to the ads and the half-time show. From the moment that got them out of their seats (or their minds) down to the players' and celebrities' fashion trends," said Tod Nielsen, CEO at Talkwalker. "Marketers can be on top of it all, so they can close the consumer closeness gap in real time by identifying new opportunities and turning key insights into action and ultimately, revenue."

Showcasing the importance and opportunity for brands through consumer intelligence, will fuel the campaign forward. As brands look to leverage social media to elevate themselves during one of the most watched moments in sports, Talkwalker will feature the standout themes leading the conversation. Talkwalker's 'Big Game' insight cards will be released daily to enhance the fan experience in the lead up to the Super Bowl. Check out the pre-game cards today.

Talkwalker is the #1 Consumer Intelligence Acceleration platform for brands to drive business impact. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Consumer Intelligence and Social Listening, the platform combines a multitude of internal and external data sources with AI powered by Blue Silk™ technology, for the most expansive view of consumers. Talkwalker Activate professional services team can augment, accelerate, or fully service brands' insights needs to increase their ROI from the Talkwalker platform. With offices around the globe, Talkwalker helps over 2,500 brands to maximize profits with actionable consumer intelligence.

To discover more about Talkwalker, please visit www.talkwalker.com .

