Merchants Bancorp Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported fourth quarter 2021 net income of $55.2 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.71 (or $1.14 after adjusting for its 3:2 stock split in January 2022). This compared to $59.8 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.95 ($1.30 split adjusted) in the fourth quarter of 2020, and compared to $58.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.83 ($1.22 split adjusted) in the third quarter of 2021.
"Execution and growth were the hallmarks of our performance during 2021. With record earnings and asset levels in a low interest rate environment, we have continued to demonstrate the strength of our business model that has focused on conservative underwriting, cost efficiency, and holding short-duration assets by originating loans to be sold in the secondary market," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.
Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "The entrepreneurial evolution of our businesses over the last year has resulted in Merchants becoming known as a one-stop-shop for borrowers with a broad array of product offerings that includes everything from multi-family, bridge, residential, SBA, agriculture, and mortgage warehouse financing, to traditional community banking and syndicated low-income housing tax credit and debt funds. We have expanded our platform of offerings across all our businesses and see many opportunities for future growth."
Net income for the fourth quarter 2021 decreased by $4.6 million, or 8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily driven by a $10.2 million, or 37%, increase in noninterest expense that reflected a 53% increase in salaries and employee benefits, including commissions. Also contributing to the lower net income was a $2.5 million, or 6%, decrease in noninterest income that reflected lower mortgage warehouse fees due to lower single family loan volume. Partially offsetting these items was a $5.0 million, or 8%, increase in net interest income after provision for loan losses, and a $3.0 million lower tax provision.
Net income for the fourth quarter 2021 decreased by $3.3 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2021, primarily driven by an $8.2 million, or 28%, increase in noninterest expense that reflected a 26% increase in salaries and employee benefits, including commissions. Also contributing to the lower net income was a $3.9 million, or 74%, decrease in loan servicing fees. Partially offsetting these items was a $4.6 million, or 143%, increase in other income from low-income housing tax syndication fees, a $2.4 million increase in net interest income after provision for loan losses, and a $2.5 million lower tax provision.
Total Assets
Total assets of $11.3 billion at December 31, 2021 increased $326.6 million, or 3%, compared to September 30, 2021, and increased $1.6 billion, or 17%, compared to December 31, 2020.
Return on average assets was 2.02% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 2.57% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2.29% for the third quarter of 2021.
Asset Quality
The allowance for loan losses of $31.3 million at December 31, 2021 increased $2.2 million compared to September 30, 2021 and increased $3.8 million compared to December 31, 2020. The increases compared to December 31, 2020 were primarily based on growth in the multi-family loan portfolio. The portion of the allowance associated with the COVID-19 pandemic has remained relatively steady since September 30, 2020, at approximately $0.8 million. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had only one loan remaining in a payment deferral arrangement, with an unpaid balance of $36.8 million.
Non-performing loans were $0.8 million, or 0.01%, of loans receivable at December 31, 2021, compared to $2.9 million, or 0.05% of loans receivable at September 30, 2021, and compared to $6.3 million, or 0.11% of loans receivable at December 31, 2020.
Total Deposits
Total deposits of $9.0 billion at December 31, 2021 increased $35.3 million compared to September 30, 2021, and increased $1.6 billion, or 21%, compared to December 31, 2020. The increase compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily due to growth in savings accounts and brokered certificates of deposits.
Total brokered deposits of $2.2 billion at December 31, 2021 increased $493.3 million, or 30%, from September 30, 2021 and increased $986.1 million, or 84%, from December 31, 2020. Brokered deposits represented 24% of total deposits at December 31, 2021 compared to 19% of total deposits at September 30, 2021 and 16% of total deposits at December 31, 2020. The increases reflected a continuation of the Company's shift from borrowing at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis after a change in their collateral policy to eliminate certain agency eligible mortgage loan participations during the third quarter of 2021.
Liquidity
Cash balances of $1.0 billion at December 31, 2021 increased by $230.0 million compared to September 30, 2021 and increased by $852.9 million compared to December 31, 2020. The Company also continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit at $2.4 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $2.1 billion at September 30, 2021 and $2.6 billion at December 31, 2020. This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income of $72.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $3.5 million, or 5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased $3.9 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2021.
The 5% increase in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 reflected a 6% increase in interest income from higher loan balances that was partially offset by a 20% increase in the cost of deposits. The interest rate spread of 2.62% for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 33 basis points compared to 2.95% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The net interest margin of 2.70% for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 31 basis points compared to 3.01% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 reflected higher loan balances that were outpaced by lower interest rates on loans.
The 6% increase in net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2021 reflected higher loan balances and a modest increase in average loan yields. The interest rate spread of 2.62% for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 5 basis points compared to 2.67% in the third quarter of 2021. The net interest margin of 2.70% for the fourth quarter of 2021 also decreased 3 basis points compared to 2.73% for the third quarter of 2021.
Interest Income
Interest income of $82.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $4.7 million, or 6%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased $5.3 million, or 7%, compared to the third quarter of 2021.
The 6% increase in interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to significant loan growth that was partially offset by lower rates. The higher interest income reflected a $923.3 million, or 11%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $9.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.37% for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 27 basis points compared to 3.64% for the fourth quarter of 2020.
The 7% increase in interest income compared to the third quarter of 2021 reflected a $375.7 million, or 4%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $9.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.37% for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 4 basis points compared to 3.33% for the third quarter of 2021.
Interest Expense
Total interest expense increased $1.2 million, or 13%, to $9.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased $1.4 million, or 17%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. Interest expense on deposits of $8.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $1.4 million, or 20%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased $1.5 million, or 22%, compared to the third quarter of 2021.
The 20% increase in interest expense on deposits compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to increases in average balances of money market accounts and certificates of deposits, which was partially offset by lower rates. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $8.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $1.5 billion, or 21%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.41% for the fourth quarter of 2021, which was the same as the fourth quarter of 2020.
The 22% increase in interest expense on deposits compared to the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to higher balances of certificates of deposit and money market accounts, that were partially offset by lower rates on certificates of deposit. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $8.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $481.7 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.41% for the fourth quarter of 2021, which was a 6 basis point increase compared to 0.35% in the third quarter of 2021.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income of $40.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased $2.5 million, or 6%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and was consistent with the third quarter of 2021.
The 6% decrease in noninterest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $3.5 million decrease in mortgage warehouse fees. Included in loan servicing fees for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a $1.9 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $2.1 million positive fair market value adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Noninterest income was consistent with the third quarter of 2021 but included a $4.6 million increase in other income from low-income housing tax credit syndication fees that was mostly offset by a $3.9 million decrease in loan servicing fees. Included in loan servicing fees for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a $1.9 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment for the third quarter of 2021.
At December 31, 2021, servicing rights were valued at $110.3 million, an increase of 34% compared to December 31, 2020 and an increase of 5% compared to September 30, 2021. These increases were driven by higher loan balances of serviced assets and higher interest rates that impacted fair market value adjustments in the fourth quarter of 2021. The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense of $37.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $10.2 million, or 37%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased $8.2 million, or 28%, compared to the third quarter of 2021.
The 37% increase in noninterest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was due primarily to a $8.8 million, or 53%, increase in salaries and employee benefits, including commissions, to support higher loan production volumes. The efficiency ratio of 33.3% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 24.5% for the fourth quarter of 2020.
The 28% increase in noninterest expense compared to the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $5.2 million, or 26%, increase in salaries and employee benefits that reflected higher commissions from higher loan volumes. The efficiency ratio of 33.3% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 27.0% for the third quarter of 2021.
Segments
Multi-family Mortgage Banking
For the fourth quarter of 2021, net income of $14.1 million for Multi-family Mortgage Banking decreased 1% compared with the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher noninterest income from gain on sale of loans that was offset by higher noninterest expense from salaries and employee benefits, including commissions. Noninterest income reflected a positive fair market value adjustment of $1.0 million on servicing rights in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to a positive fair market value adjustment of $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Compared to the third quarter of 2021, net income for this segment decreased 2%, reflecting higher gain on sale of loans and other income from low-income housing tax credit syndication fees that were offset by higher noninterest expense from salaries and employee benefits, including commissions. Included in loan servicing fees was a positive fair market value adjustment of $1.0 million on servicing rights in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to a positive fair market value adjustment of $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.
Banking
For the fourth quarter of 2021, net income of $22.6 million for Banking increased 38% from the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting higher net interest income and lower salaries and employee benefits that were partially offset by lower noninterest income from gains on sale of loans. Included in noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a $0.9 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $0.5 million negative fair market value adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Net income for this segment decreased 4% from the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to lower noninterest income from gain on sale of loans that offset higher net interest income and lower salaries and employee benefits. Included in loan servicing fees for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a $0.9 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $2.3 million positive fair market value adjustment for the third quarter of 2021.
Mortgage Warehousing
For the fourth quarter of 2021, net income of $21.3 million for Mortgage Warehousing decreased 34% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and decreased 8% compared to the third quarter of 2021. The decreases compared to the prior periods reflected lower net interest income and mortgage warehouse fees as industry volumes declined.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $11.3 billion in assets and $9.0 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2021, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the severity, magnitude, duration and businesses' and governments' responses thereto, on the Company's operations and personnel, and on activity and demand across its businesses, and other factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 14,030
$ 14,352
$ 13,745
$ 12,003
$ 10,063
Interest-earning demand accounts
1,018,584
788,224
388,304
257,436
169,665
Cash and cash equivalents
1,032,614
802,576
402,049
269,439
179,728
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
5,888
5,923
6,507
6,544
6,580
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
569,239
634,027
461,914
432,063
338,733
Available for sale securities
310,629
301,119
315,260
241,691
269,802
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock
29,588
70,767
70,767
70,656
70,656
Loans held for sale (includes $48,583, $26,296, $26,623,
3,303,199
3,453,279
2,955,390
2,749,662
3,070,154
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $31,344,
5,751,319
5,431,227
5,444,227
5,710,291
5,507,926
Premises and equipment, net
31,212
31,423
31,384
31,261
29,761
Servicing rights
110,348
105,473
98,331
96,215
82,604
Interest receivable
24,103
21,894
22,068
22,111
21,770
Goodwill
15,845
15,845
15,845
15,845
15,845
Intangible assets, net
1,707
1,843
1,990
2,136
2,283
Other assets and receivables
92,947
76,637
55,800
57,346
49,533
Total assets
$ 11,278,638
$ 10,952,033
$ 9,881,532
$ 9,705,260
$ 9,645,375
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$ 641,442
$ 824,118
$ 814,567
$ 818,621
$ 853,648
Interest-bearing
8,341,171
8,123,201
7,225,011
7,244,560
6,554,418
Total deposits
8,982,613
8,947,319
8,039,578
8,063,181
7,408,066
Borrowings
1,033,954
809,136
701,373
545,160
1,348,256
Deferred and current tax liabilities, net
19,170
21,681
18,819
41,610
20,405
Other liabilities
87,492
64,019
62,698
44,054
58,027
Total liabilities
10,123,229
9,842,155
8,822,468
8,694,005
8,834,754
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock, without par value
Authorized - 50,000,000 shares
Issued and outstanding prior to 2022 stock split - 28,786,719
137,565
137,200
136,836
136,474
135,857
Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized
8% Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference
Authorized - 50,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 0 shares, 0 shares, 0 shares, 41,625 shares and 41,625 shares.
—
—
—
41,581
41,581
7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference
Authorized - 3,500,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares
50,221
50,221
50,221
50,221
50,221
6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference
Authorized - 125,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to 5,000,000 depositary shares)
120,844
120,844
120,844
120,844
120,844
6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference
Authorized - 250,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares, 196,181 shares,
191,084
191,084
191,084
144,925
—
Retained earnings
657,149
610,267
560,083
516,961
461,744
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(1,454)
262
(4)
249
374
Total shareholders' equity
1,155,409
1,109,878
1,059,064
1,011,255
810,621
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 11,278,638
$ 10,952,033
$ 9,881,532
$ 9,705,260
$ 9,645,375
Consolidated Statement of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest Income
Loans
$
77,113
$
72,924
$
74,515
$
293,830
$
263,915
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
4,018
2,868
2,542
12,746
11,122
Investment securities:
Available for sale - taxable
1,007
1,115
422
3,309
3,147
Available for sale - tax exempt
9
12
11
41
123
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
177
190
341
1,143
1,558
Other
261
205
80
817
2,925
Total interest income
82,585
77,314
77,911
311,886
282,790
Interest Expense
Deposits
8,492
6,981
7,106
28,256
52,238
Borrowed funds
1,350
1,452
1,568
5,636
6,406
Total interest expense
9,842
8,433
8,674
33,892
58,644
Net Interest Income
72,743
68,881
69,237
277,994
224,146
Provision for loan losses
2,585
1,079
4,114
5,012
11,838
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
70,158
67,802
65,123
272,982
212,308
Noninterest Income
Gain on sale of loans
28,430
29,013
28,830
111,185
96,578
Loan servicing fees, net
1,382
5,313
3,069
16,373
(1,801)
Mortgage warehouse fees
2,469
2,732
5,926
12,396
20,980
Gains on sale of investments available for sale (1)
191
—
—
191
441
Other income
7,799
3,213
4,901
17,188
11,275
Total noninterest income
40,271
40,271
42,726
157,333
127,473
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
25,387
20,197
16,565
85,727
59,200
Loan expenses
1,479
1,734
2,938
7,657
9,085
Occupancy and equipment
2,069
1,861
1,438
7,365
5,733
Professional fees
3,325
901
1,657
5,427
3,664
Deposit insurance expense
705
664
759
2,691
5,800
Technology expense
1,123
1,169
832
4,200
3,061
Other expense
3,558
2,946
3,276
12,318
9,881
Total noninterest expense
37,646
29,472
27,465
125,385
96,424
Income Before Income Taxes
72,783
78,601
80,384
304,930
243,357
Provision for income taxes (2)
17,582
20,098
20,598
77,826
62,824
Net Income
$
55,201
$
58,503
$
59,786
$
227,104
$
180,533
Dividends on preferred stock
(5,728)
(5,729)
(3,618)
(20,873)
(14,473)
Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders
$
49,473
$
52,774
$
56,168
$
206,231
$
166,060
As reported prior to 2022 stock split:
Weighted-average diluted shares
28,932,709
28,876,503
28,812,009
28,883,535
28,778,075
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.71
$
1.83
$
1.95
$
7.14
$
5.77
As recast after 2022 stock split:
Weighted-average diluted shares
43,399,064
43,314,755
43,218,014
43,325,303
43,167,113
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.14
$
1.22
$
1.30
$
4.76
$
3.85
(1)Includes $191, $0, $0, $191, and $441, respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications.
(2) Includes $(46), $0, $0, $(46) and $(97), respectively, related to income tax (expense)/benefit for reclassification items.
Key Operating Results
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Noninterest expense
$ 37,646
$ 29,472
$ 27,465
$ 125,385
$ 96,424
Net interest income (before provision for losses)
72,743
68,881
69,237
277,994
224,146
Noninterest income
40,271
40,271
42,726
157,333
127,473
Total income
$ 113,014
$ 109,152
$ 111,963
$ 435,327
$ 351,619
Efficiency ratio
33.31%
27.00%
24.53%
28.80%
27.42%
Average assets
$ 10,945,026
$ 10,236,491
$ 9,317,570
$ 10,188,953
$ 8,509,847
Net income
$ 55,201
$ 58,503
$ 59,786
$ 227,104
$ 180,533
Return on average assets before annualizing
0.50%
0.57%
0.64%
2.23%
2.12%
Annualization factor
4.00
4.00
4.00
1.00
1.00
Return on average assets
2.02%
2.29%
2.57%
2.23%
2.12%
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)
26.04%
29.83%
40.64%
30.10%
34.02%
Tangible book value per common share as reported prior to 2022 stock split (1)
$ 26.95
$ 25.36
$ 20.17
$ 26.95
$ 20.17
Tangible book value per common share as recast after 2022 stock split (1)
$ 17.96
$ 16.91
$ 13.45
$ 17.96
$ 13.45
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)
6.89%
6.68%
6.02%
6.89%
6.02%
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures"
(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income
$ 55,201
$ 58,503
$ 59,786
$ 227,104
$ 180,533
Less: preferred stock dividends
(5,728)
(5,729)
(3,618)
(20,873)
(14,473)
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 49,473
$ 52,774
$ 56,168
$ 206,231
$ 166,060
Average shareholders' equity
$ 1,139,714
$ 1,087,675
$ 783,837
$ 1,028,834
$ 719,630
Less: average goodwill & intangibles
(17,626)
(17,770)
(18,334)
(17,841)
(18,899)
Less: average preferred stock
(362,149)
(362,149)
(212,646)
(325,904)
(212,646)
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 759,939
$ 707,756
$ 552,857
$ 685,089
$ 488,085
Annualization factor
4.00
4.00
4.00
1.00
1.00
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity
26.04%
29.83%
40.64%
30.10%
34.02%
Total equity
$ 1,155,409
$ 1,109,878
$ 810,621
$ 1,155,409
$ 810,621
Less: goodwill and intangibles
(17,552)
(17,688)
(18,128)
(17,552)
(18,128)
Less: preferred stock
(362,149)
(362,149)
(212,646)
(362,149)
(212,646)
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 775,708
$ 730,041
$ 579,847
$ 775,708
$ 579,847
Assets
$ 11,278,638
$ 10,952,033
$ 9,645,375
$ 11,278,638
$ 9,645,375
Less: goodwill and intangibles
(17,552)
(17,688)
(18,128)
(17,552)
(18,128)
Tangible assets
$ 11,261,086
$ 10,934,345
$ 9,627,247
$ 11,261,086
$ 9,627,247
Ending common shares as reported prior to 2022 stock split
28,786,719
28,785,374
28,747,083
28,786,719
28,747,083
Ending common shares as recast after 2022 stock split
43,180,079
43,178,061
43,120,625
43,180,079
43,120,625
Tangible book value per common share as reported prior to 2022 stock split
$ 26.95
$ 25.36
$ 20.17
$ 26.95
$ 20.17
Tangible book value per common share as recast after 2022 stock split
$ 17.96
$ 16.91
$ 13.45
$ 17.96
$ 13.45
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets
6.89%
6.68%
6.02%
6.89%
6.02%
Merchants Bancorp
Average Balance Analysis
($ in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits, and other
$ 698,263
$ 438
0.25%
$ 580,397
$ 395
0.27%
$ 328,635
$ 421
0.51%
Securities available for sale - taxable
308,581
1,007
1.29%
308,476
1,115
1.43%
276,358
422
0.61%
Securities available for sale - tax exempt
1,204
9
2.97%
1,361
12
3.50%
1,368
11
3.20%
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
621,946
4,018
2.56%
437,601
2,868
2.60%
397,237
2,542
2.55%
Loans and loans held for sale
9,064,880
77,113
3.37%
8,689,144
72,924
3.33%
8,141,559
74,515
3.64%
Total interest-earning assets
10,694,874
82,585
3.06%
10,016,979
77,314
3.06%
9,145,157
77,911
3.39%
Allowance for loan losses
(29,801)
(28,679)
(24,684)
Noninterest-earning assets
279,953
248,191
197,097
Total assets
$ 10,945,026
$ 10,236,491
$ 9,317,570
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing checking
4,325,991
2,094
0.19%
4,754,633
1,561
0.13%
4,301,607
1,256
0.12%
Savings deposits
223,912
35
0.06%
211,494
39
0.07%
185,515
41
0.09%
Money market
2,528,453
5,018
0.79%
2,259,786
4,394
0.77%
1,734,321
4,312
0.99%
Certificates of deposit
1,220,392
1,345
0.44%
591,093
987
0.66%
616,493
1,497
0.97%
Total interest-bearing deposits
8,298,748
8,492
0.41%
7,817,006
6,981
0.35%
6,837,936
7,106
0.41%
Borrowings
620,173
1,350
0.86%
677,201
1,452
0.85%
990,707
1,568
0.63%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
8,918,921
9,842
0.44%
8,494,207
8,433
0.39%
7,828,643
8,674
0.44%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
795,704
586,981
634,231
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
90,687
67,628
70,859
Total liabilities
9,805,312
9,148,816
8,533,733
Shareholders' equity
1,139,714
1,087,675
783,837
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 10,945,026
$ 10,236,491
$ 9,317,570
Net interest income
$ 72,743
$ 68,881
$ 69,237
Net interest spread
2.62%
2.67%
2.95%
Net interest-earning assets
$ 1,775,953
$ 1,522,772
$ 1,316,514
Net interest margin
2.70%
2.73%
3.01%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
119.91%
117.93%
116.82%
Supplemental Results
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
Net Income
Net Income
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Segment
Multi-family Mortgage Banking
$ 14,124
$ 14,448
$ 14,231
$ 51,504
$ 29,172
Mortgage Warehousing
21,311
23,217
32,387
95,159
106,329
Banking
22,629
23,463
16,389
90,858
53,637
Other
(2,863)
(2,625)
(3,221)
(10,417)
(8,605)
Total
$ 55,201
$ 58,503
$ 59,786
$ 227,104
$ 180,533
Total Assets
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
Segment
Multi-family Mortgage Banking
$ 296,129
$ 280,927
$ 210,714
Mortgage Warehousing
3,977,537
4,685,037
4,893,513
Banking
6,929,565
5,950,316
4,498,880
Other
75,407
35,753
42,268
Total
$ 11,278,638
$ 10,952,033
$ 9,645,375
Gain on Sale of Loans
Gain on Sale of Loans
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Loan Type
Multi-family
$ 24,797
$ 24,309
$ 17,070
$ 93,350
$ 57,633
Single-family
1,086
1,592
10,902
8,763
37,127
Small Business Association (SBA)
2,547
3,112
858
9,072
1,818
Total
$ 28,430
$ 29,013
$ 28,830
$ 111,185
$ 96,578
Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit
$ 781,437
$ 891,605
$ 1,605,745
Residential real estate
843,101
828,950
678,848
Multi-family and healthcare financing
3,528,199
3,244,442
2,749,020
Commercial and commercial real estate
520,199
391,562
387,294
Agricultural production and real estate
97,060
92,113
101,268
Consumer and margin loans
12,667
11,689
13,251
5,782,663
5,460,361
5,535,426
Less: Allowance for loan losses
31,344
29,134
27,500
Loans receivable
$ 5,751,319
$ 5,431,227
$ 5,507,926
Loans held for sale
3,303,199
3,453,279
3,070,154
Total loans, net of allowance
$ 9,054,518
$ 8,884,506
$ 8,578,080
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Merchants Bancorp