Fannie Mae Releases December 2021 Monthly Summary

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae's (OTCQB: FNMA) December 2021 Monthly Summary is now available. The monthly summary report contains information about Fannie Mae's monthly and year-to-date activities for our gross mortgage portfolio, mortgage-backed securities and other guarantees, interest rate risk measures, and serious delinquency rates.

Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and affordable, quality rental housing for millions of people across America. We enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make homebuying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit:

