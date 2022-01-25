ATW Acquires Wholesale Trailer Supply

ADDISON, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Trailer World (ATW®) today announced the acquisition of Wholesale Trailer Supply, a Sacramento, California-based trailer parts and accessories distributor. ATW is North America's leading manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of professional and consumer grade trailers, truck equipment, parts, and accessories.

ATW, North America’s leading provider of trailers, work trucks and related parts. (PRNewsfoto/ATW) (PRNewswire)

The addition of Wholesale Trailer Supply to ATW's distribution portfolio further strengthens the services provided by its wholly owned subsidiary, TexTrail Trailer Parts®, and reinforces ATW's commitment to provide its customers with unparalleled products, unmatched expertise and service, and the most reliable delivery capability in the trailer parts industry. Founded in 1979, Wholesale Trailer Supply is a leading provider of trailer parts, accessories, tires, wheels, and components, and has a strong presence in the west coast of the United States.

"Wholesale Trailer Supply is highly complementary to our existing TexTrail distribution portfolio, and through this acquisition, ATW is advancing its position as the industry's leading trailer parts provider," said Eric Zimmer, American Trailer World President of Retail and Distribution. "I'm thrilled with the addition of Wholesale Trailer Supply to our expanding distribution network and look forward to all we will achieve together."

"This is an excellent match, and we are excited with what our future holds. Our capabilities complement each other extraordinarily well and create a winning combination for customers, employees and all our stakeholders." Karl Potter, President and CEO, Wholesale Trailer Supply.

About American Trailer World

American Trailer World (ATW®) is on the road to reinvent the trailer industry – we live and breathe trailers, right down to the last bolt. From humble beginnings in the Lone Star State, we've grown to become the largest manufacturer, retailer, and distributor of professional and consumer grade trailers, truck equipment, parts and accessories in North America. Brands include Big Tex®, Big Tex Trailer World, PJ Trailers®, Carry-On Trailer™, Dakota Bodies™, CM Truck Beds®, RC Trailers®, and BWise Trailers®, TexTrail Trailer Parts®, and now Wholesale Trailer Supply.

For more information, please visit ATW.com and TexTrail.com.

Contact

Lauren Andrich

469.607.2484

lauren.andrich@atw.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ATW