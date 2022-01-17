WorkJam and VMware Connect to Deliver a Frontline Experience Like No Other

The interoperability will enable hourly employees to access a consistent and more secure digital workplace across any device in the modern workplace

MONTREAL, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkJam , the leading digital workplace for organizations with frontline and hourly employees, today announced its alliance with VMware, a leading innovator in enterprise software. The alliance will bring together WorkJam communication, task management, learning, and open shift management tools and VMware Workspace ONE Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) platform. As industry leaders continue to embrace bring-your-own (BYO) and corporate-owned and personally-enabled (COPE) device initiatives, this combination will give businesses the ability to deliver a more consistent and engaging digital employee experience, boost productivity, and reduce costs. The planned interoperability was announced today in conjunction with the first day of NRF 2022 , the largest annual trade show in retail.

Workspace ONE is an intelligent-driven platform that enables IT to simply and securely deliver any app on any device with integrated access control, management, automation and analytics, and remote support. Using time and attendance data from WorkJam, Workspace ONE customers will be able to selectively restrict access to sensitive corporate content on devices—like inventory management and buy online, pick-up in store (BOPIS) apps—when employees aren't on the clock. While off the clock, workers will still be able to use their BYO or COPE device to access non-work features and personal data, as well as non-sensitive corporate content—like HR apps and shift scheduling tools.

With WorkJam and VMware Workspace ONE, employers of frontline workforces will be able to:

Enable a consistent and compliant employee experience across the organization

Simplify and streamline communications and operational processes organization-wide

Advance workplace culture through incentivized learning in the flow and upskilling

Boost productivity and retention through a unified employee experience

Net a consistent customer experience across the organization

"Frontline workers need to access productivity tools via multiple touch points throughout the day, which can cause serious risk for both security and productivity if not handled thoughtfully. That's why WorkJam and VMware are coming together," said Rich Halbert, Chief Strategy Officer at WorkJam. "As businesses continue to navigate change in a time of technological advancement, it's becoming increasingly important for businesses to prioritize clarity, accessibility, and security."

"Empowered and digitally connected employees can make all the difference for retailers," said Ed Durbin, Director of VMware's Global Retail Industry Group. "BYO and COPE policies enable retailers to redefine the employee experience and maintain a competitive advantage. Together with WorkJam, we are powering the future of digital workspaces to help our customers better deploy BOYD and COPE with the privacy employees demand and the enhanced data security that IT requires. Armed with the necessary tools to make their jobs easier and more productive, employees can transform the retail experience from the inside out."

This feature is planned to be available to WorkJam and Workspace ONE customers in the first half of this year. To learn more about WorkJam, please visit: www.workjam.com .

About WorkJam

WorkJam is the proven digital solution for break-through gains in frontline workforce productivity & retention. As the employee-facing suite for communication, learning, task management, and more, WorkJam delivers next-level employee enablement - Total Frontline Orchestration. Available in over 42 languages and countries, WorkJam is loved by employees and employers alike as they gain knowledge, dexterity and a compliant digital relationship created through an average 89% adoption and an ROI that begins at 170%. Learn more at https://www.workjam.com/ .

About VMware

VMware software powers the world's complex digital infrastructure. The company's cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html .

