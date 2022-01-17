/R E P E A T -- Webinar - New Proposition 65 Warnings/

Preview of new California Prop 65 warnings

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - On 19 January 2022, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will present a webinar on the updated proposed changes to California Proposition 65 warnings. This webinar will discuss proposed warning changes likely to go into effect in spring of 2023.

For some time, changes to the Prop 65 short form warnings have been discussed by the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) including consultation on the proposed new warnings in 2020 and 2021. Based on comments from those consultations, OEHHA has proposed some additional changes and a short consultation to January 21 2022.

The new changes focus primarily on the placement and text of the short form warnings but include new options for the long form warnings. Like the original consultation, the core element is the need to declare at least one reproductive toxin (if applicable) and one carcinogen (if applicable) in the short form warning.

The main topics to be covered in this webinar are -

New short form text(s)

New long form text option

Short form warning limitations and placement requirements

Deadlines

Managing compliance for consumer products

Managing compliance for professional products

Due to the interest in these topics, two (2) webinars will be held on January 19 to accommodate a larger audience.

Webinars - New Prop 65 Warnings

Date: 19 January 2022

Time: 10am and 2pm EST

Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A

To Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/2767054472519625484 or on Claigan Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

Register now or send an e-mail to webinar@claigan.com. For more information on Claigan Environmental's restricted materials services - see Claigan's services at www.claigan.com

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leading provide in Prop 65 compliance. Claigan has tested thousands of products for Prop 65 compliance and being the technical support for numerous Prop 65 notice defences. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility. At Claigan, we believe in 'More Results. Less Journey.'

