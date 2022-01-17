Outer Reach Broadband Launches Internet Service Along Long Lake in Harrison and Naples

HALLOWELL, Maine, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outer Reach Broadband, a Maine-based internet service provider, announced today the launch of its internet service along Long Lake in the towns of Harrison and Naples. Utilizing cutting-edge LTE technology, Outer Reach is able to provide over 500 homes with high speed, reliable internet service. Monthly packages are currently available at $49.99.

Pictured: An Outdoor LTE Wideband Router is installed at a residence along Long Lake in Harrison, ME by Outer Reach Broadband. Outer Reach launched its affordable, high-speed internet service in the Long Lake region towns of Harrison and Naples in January 2022.

"We're thrilled to be joining the communities of Harrison and Naples," said Tom Kirby, President of Outer Reach Broadband. "More than ever, we're seeing the impact internet service has on our daily lives; be it for work, school or keeping in touch. Our mission is to ensure every Mainer has access to the internet service they need at an affordable price, and we look forward to serving Long Lake and the surrounding areas as we continue to expand our coverage."

For the project, Outer Reach partnered with XtremeLTE, a provider of ultra-high speed wireless broadband radios and equipment from Ericsson to rural ISP's across North America. Planning and development for the project kicked off in August 2021 and was completed in December.

XtremeLTE shares in Outer Reach's mission to eradicate the digital divide by bringing fiber-like speeds to rural America, but at a fraction of the cost and time to deploy. "We are happy to be partnering with Outer Reach Broadband on bringing the most advanced internet services to Maine and the surrounding communities," said Dave Tews, President at XtremeLTE.

"Ericsson's Massive MIMO solutions help to address the Fixed Wireless Access network requirements of today and the future delivering a better user experience for speed and latency, substantially higher network capacity, and improved network coverage," said Bill Chotiner, VP & CTO, Ericsson NA.

The Long Lake network is the inaugural launch of Outer Reach Broadband's plan for 2022, which includes multiple rollouts across rural Maine throughout the year.

About Outer Reach Broadband

Outer Reach Broadband is a Maine broadband company founded in 2020, on a mission to close Maine's digital divide by providing fast, reliable and affordable internet access. Outer Reach is an affiliate of SCS Communications, a Maine-based telecommunications contractor formed in 2010. Outer Reach is committed to delivering dependable customer service and cutting edge fixed wireless technology. For more information, visit https://outerreachbroadband.com .

