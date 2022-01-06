Women's Wellness Brand O Positiv Enters Beauty Category with RETRO Glowing Skin Gummy Vitamin

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's wellness brand O Positiv has entered the beauty category for the first time since inception with the launch of RETRO Glowing Skin Gummy Vitamin .

RETRO Glowing Skin Gummy Vitamins contain clinically-studied antioxidants and have a juicy peach taste.

In October, O Positiv — the first brand to take on PMS with the tasty, science-backed gummy supplement FLO — introduced its new parent company O Positiv, which would allow the company to expand its horizon in addressing equally common women's issues. The current portfolio includes GOGO Prebiotic Fiber Gummy, GTFO Immunity Gummy and more — Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches recently debuted, showcasing O Positiv's commitment to the beauty category.

"We knew we wanted to tackle a wider range of issues with O Positiv," said Brianna Bitton, co-founder. "Our consumers care about their skin health, and RETRO is packed with clinically-proven ingredients that have been shown to improve skin texture. Plus, the gummies have a delicious juicy peach flavor that is hard to resist!"

Crafted with AstaReal® Astaxanthin, Vitamin C, Vitamin E and hints of Hibiscus and Bamboo Extract, RETRO strives to empower you and your skin. Astaxanthin is a naturally occurring antioxidant produced by microalgae and phytoplankton with antioxidant power 6000x greater than Vitamin C.

RETRO promotes overall skin health and may reduce signs of aging by supporting collagen production and neutralizing free radicals. Take two gummies per day for deeply hydrated, bouncy and glowing skin, and stay tuned for an additional RETRO format launching soon.

RETRO vitamins are vegan-friendly, gluten-free, cruelty-free and non-GMO. The gummies can be purchased with one bottle, two bottles or on the 'subscribe & save' model at opositiv.com. To learn more, please visit www.opositiv.com and follow @retrobeauty and @opositiv on Instagram .

About O Positiv

O Positiv is at the forefront of the female wellness industry that creates innovative products to address real, common issues that women of all ages experience. With a deep belief that small changes accumulate into major outcomes, O Positiv radiates positivity through tiny opportunities to take greater joy in health. Whether it's contributing to a good day, month or year, O Positiv delivers meaningful health outcomes through little moments of joy and self care. The company's current lineup of science-backed gummy vitamins are available for purchase at opositiv.com .

Contact: Power Digital Marketing, Opositive@powerdigitalmarketing.com

O Positiv Will Serve a Diverse Set of Women’s Wellness & Beauty Needs (PRNewsfoto/O Positiv)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE O Positiv