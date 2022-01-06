UpHealth to Participate in 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UpHealth , Inc. (NYSE: UPH), a global digital health company delivering technology platforms, infrastructure and services to modernize care delivery and health management, today announced it will participate in the 40th annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference being held virtually Jan. 10 – 13, 2022.

UpHealth, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/UpHealth, Inc.)

Ramesh Balakrishnan, PhD, CEO of UpHealth, and Martin Beck, CFO of UpHealth, will attend and will be available for virtual one-on-one and small group meetings.

For more information on the conference, please contact your J.P. Morgan representative. Meeting requests may also be emailed to UPH@mzgroup.us.

About UpHealth, Inc.

UpHealth is a global digital health company that delivers digital-first technology, infrastructure and services to dramatically improve how healthcare is delivered and managed. The UpHealth platform creates digitally enabled "care communities" that improve access and achieve better patient outcomes at lower cost, through digital health solutions and interoperability tools that serve patients wherever they are, in their native language. UpHealth's clients include global governments, health plans, healthcare providers and community-based organizations. For more information, please visit https://uphealthinc.com and follow us at @UpHealthInc on Twitter and UpHealth Inc on Linkedin.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UpHealth, Inc.