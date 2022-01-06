SOLÉ Natural Mineral Water Appoints Cascadia Managing Brands as Worldwide Director of Sales and Marketing

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLÉ Natural Italian Mineral Water, a premium Italian mineral water brand comprised of three distinctively bottled SOLÉ lines, announced a partnership with Cascadia Managing Brands. Cascadia Managing Brands is a food and beverage Brand Management and Consultancy firm based in Ramsey, NJ.

SOLÉ Natural Mineral Water, The Enlightened Italian

"We have been working with Cascadia for about a year now in the United States and we are very happy with their accomplishments and sales growth," stated Sole CEO Luicano Delpozzo. "We are looking forward to them taking over the sales and marketing roles worldwide."

SOLÉ is currently sold in 25 countries through 130+ distributors in Europe, Asia, and North America.

SOLÉ brings true premium Italian mineral water to exclusive customers. Compared to the leading Italian mineral water, SOLÉ has two-thirds less dissolved solids, over three times the natural bicarbonate, is bottled exclusively in glass, and is sodium free. The result is a water that's lighter, cleaner, soothing, more sustainable and that doesn't compete with food.

Equally important to the SOLÉ "true premium" claim is the brand's controlled distribution. "How can waters claim to be premium when they're sold in discount and mass channels?" asserts Delpozzo. "The consumer is smarter than that. Our unique combination of premium product in high-end places enables us to claim we're a true premium water."

Founded in 1906, SOLÉ is served at exclusive destinations in Italy and around the world, including the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, The Armani Hotel in Dubai, The Grand Hotel in Cannes, and the Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles.

Cascadia and SOLÉ, in conjunction with Brooklyn based Arena Partners, will unveil a new brand campaign featuring a who's who of Italian creators and artisans who drink SOLÉ. Dubbed "The Enlightened Italian," the campaign embodies the uniqueness of both the water and those who drink it. It will run in social media, in online advertising, and at showcase tastemaker events.

About SOLÉ

Founded in 1906 in Nuvolento, Italy, SOLÉ emerges from a pristine source in the foothills of the Italian Alps. The brand is comprised of three distinctively bottled lines: Arte embodies Italian super-premium design, including bold body lines and a contoured bar top neck. Deco captures Italian sophistication in a fluted silhouette featuring a distinctive nameplate band. L'Italiana, a green bottle line, reflects a classic Italian look and feel. Visit www.solewater.com

