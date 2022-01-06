ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Otava, a global leader in custom and compliant hybrid cloud solutions, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Otava's Data Protection Solutions Portfolio as a 2021 Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award winner, presented by TMC's Cloud Computing Magazine.

Otava Receives 2021 Backup and Disaster Recovery Award from Cloud Computing Magazine

The Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award recognizes technologies and vendors that have built cloud solutions that empower businesses small or large to remain active and productive under even the most challenging conditions, minimizing lost business opportunities.

"Otava is thrilled to receive the Backup and Disaster Recovery Award from Cloud Computing Magazine," said Brad Cheedle, CEO of Otava. "Strong backup and disaster recovery solutions are more important than ever as businesses continue to move to the cloud and hone their hybrid environments in these changing times. The Otava team is proud to help customers overcome today's obstacles with world-class data protection solutions that support our flexible cloud infrastructure."

Otava's best-in-class data protection portfolio includes an array of enterprise-grade disaster recovery and backup solutions that go beyond ensuring that data is protected, available, and easily backed up when needed. They simultaneously help organizations to optimize their spend and do more with fewer resources.

The company's Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) solution is fully managed and turnkey, allowing customers to deploy in any location at any time, and conduct tests as often as needed. With 17 global points of presence, Otava enables easy and fast recovery of environments from anywhere in the world, with 24x7x365 support available. Otava also offers DRaaS Powered by VMware to help clients easily recover their VMware environments without the burden and expense of deploying and managing a secondary site.

Otava's cloud backup solutions include on- or off-site recovery to or from Otava's data centers. Otava supports any infrastructure, including VMware, Hyper-V and physical servers. The company's dedicated commitment to security and compliance helps ensure that data is safe no matter where it lives. Otava offers Cloud Connect Powered by Veeam, Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365, Managed Cloud Backup, and Self-Managed Cloud Backup.

"Recognizing excellence in the advancement of cloud computing technologies, Cloud Computing magazine is proud to announce Otava as a recipient of the Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Otava is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends."

To make complex cloud easier, Otava's flexible, fully customizable data protection solutions are tailored to specific needs, which are supported by live, tech-savvy representatives ready to assist customers' cloud, disaster recovery, and backup needs. For more information about Otava's Data Protection solutions visit: https://www.otava.com/solutions/data-protection

About Otava

Founded in 1994, Otava is a cloud solutions provider on a mission to make hybrid cloud hosting easy for service providers, public sector clients and enterprise organizations. Its portfolio of flexible and compliant solutions includes hybrid private and shared cloud hosting, colocation, data protection, backup and security offerings. Otava's high-touch, consultative team works closely with clients to deliver exceptional results every time.

About Cloud Computing Magazine:

Cloud Computing magazine is the industry's definitive source for all things cloud - from public, community, hybrid and private cloud to security and business continuity, and everything in between. This online magazine published by TMC assesses the most important developments in cloud computing not only as they relate to IT, but to the business landscape as a whole.

(PRNewsfoto/Otava)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Otava