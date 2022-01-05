Motient Facilitates Over 5,000 Patient Transfers for 120 Healthcare Providers in 2021

TOPEKA, Kan., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motient, a pioneer in patient movement solutions, announced today that its web-based patient movement platform facilitated more than 5,000 patient transfers from 122 hospitals to more than 209 destinations in 2021. Nearly half of these interfacility transfers represented time-critical cases.

Motient's Mission Control solution streamlines providers' transport workflow via patient acuity scoring and a comprehensive logistics dashboard. The platform is now averaging an accelerated rate of 20 to 30 patient transfers per day — and, on many days, sees more than 40. Interfacility transfers typically arise when one facility lacks the specialized resources needed to properly care for a patient and play a key role in the delivery of optimal patient care.

Over the course of the year, the Mission Control solution assisted hospitals, health systems, healthcare networks, and other healthcare facilities with a wide variety of patients requiring a higher level of care. The vendor-agnostic platform worked with more than 132 transport agencies to move patients across 11 states. More than half (52%) of client requests involved ground transport, while 48% of patients were transferred by air.

In 43% of transfers, the referring hospital requested Motient's assistance to locate an appropriate destination for the patient, particularly as the pandemic exacerbated inpatient acute care capacity constraints. Overall, 17% of transferred patients were identified by the sending facility to require COVID-19 transfer protocols.

Among the company's key milestones of 2021 was the extension of its partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and Kansas Department of Emergency Management (KDEM) to facilitate and track emergent interfacility transfers. Under the terms of the agreement, all Kansas hospitals and state correctional facilities will be able to use Mission Control to arrange patient transportation, source destination facilities, and analyze data to improve the patient transfer process.

Internally, Motient tripled its employee headcount and launched a new data analytics department focused on simplifying the consumption and application of patient transport data for clients. The company also evolved its product development process, adopting a responsive, rapid iteration deployment model to reflect customer feedback in real-time.

"Motient is proud to conclude a year of innovation and growth. We value our partnership with the state of Kansas and are deeply appreciative of the response we've received from so many EMS agencies and local and private transport vendors," said Dallan Huff, president of Motient. "In 2022, we look forward to collaborating with forward-thinking healthcare organizations to improve patient outcomes through a more cohesive interfacility transfer process. We are grateful to our key stakeholders for partnering with us to harness the power of patient movement."

