Built In Honors CirrusMD in Its Esteemed 2022 Best Places To Work Awards Company earns recognition on two Built In Lists: Colorado Best Places to Work and Colorado Best Small Companies to Work For

DENVER, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that CirrusMD was honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, CirrusMD earned a place on the 2022 list for Best Places to Work in Colorado, as well as Colorado Best Small Companies to Work For. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to established enterprise firms, with specific honors for both remote-first employers, as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

"Our mission focuses on improving access and equity to healthcare for employees and health plan members across the country," said Andrew Altorfer, CEO and co-founder, CirrusMD. "So we are honored that our own employees appreciate the culture of innovation, empathy and inclusivity that permeates our company as we strive to deliver on our mission."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

About CirrusMD

CirrusMD is a different kind of telemedicine company. In less than a minute, patients reach a live, licensed physician via our text-based (or web) app, then conduct a care encounter at their pace and convenience. Available 24/7/365, CirrusMD's integrated care is delivered via multispeciality, board-certified doctors who can treat a broad range of conditions, from acute to chronic, and from primary care to specialty areas, including behavioral health. CirrusMD is available to 10 million users across all 50 states, and exclusively offered through employers and health plans.

Learn how CirrusMD is transforming virtual care: cirrusmd.com

