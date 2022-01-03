SWBC Signs Becky Hammon as Spokesperson and Brand Ambassador for Sixth Consecutive Year

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SWBC, a diversified financial services company headquartered in San Antonio, has signed a sponsorship agreement with Becky Hammon, San Antonio Spurs' assistant coach, the first woman hired full-time to an NBA coaching staff, and most recently named head coach of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces. This year's agreement is the sixth consecutive year that Hammon has served as the company's spokesperson. Over the past six years, Hammon has been featured in SWBC commercials helping individuals and small businesses prepare for their financial futures.



"We are thrilled to have Becky on our company's roster as spokesperson," said Gary Dudley, President and Co-founder of SWBC. "We are excited for Becky's new endeavor, and know she will continue to represent SWBC, as she shares our core values and remains an advocate for our products and services."

SWBC Logo

"I'm thrilled to continue my partnership with SWBC and look forward to representing and collaborating with such a first-class business in the upcoming year," said Hammon. "Charlie, Gary, and the whole group at SWBC have been great to work with over the past 10+ years – even prior to becoming an official spokesperson – and have continually been in the forefront supporting women, families, and the entire community!"

"Becky's popularity has grown tremendously in the past few years. Not only is she a great coach, she's a great friend of SWBC's," said Charlie Amato, Chairman and Co-founder of SWBC. "In our official six-year relationship with Becky, we've watched her transcend the sport of basketball to be more than just an athlete and coach – she is a true sports icon. We are all very proud of her recent announcement and look forward to watching her continued success."

Former San Antonio Spurs player, Tony Parker previously served as an SWBC spokesperson alongside Hammon.

About SWBC

As a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals a wide range of services, including insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states and manages business around the world. No matter how wide its reach, SWBC always listens to its customers' needs, analyzes their current situations, and recommends customized solutions. For more information about our innovative approach to personalized service, visit SWBC's website at swbc.com.

