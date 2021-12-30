Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care Welcomes Executive Director Hunter Weaver

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly welcomes Hunter Weaver as Executive Director of the newly constructed Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care. Watercrest Myrtle Beach has recently received certificate of occupancy and will soon welcome founding residents to their new home in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Weaver joins the Watercrest Senior Living family with a life-long love for the senior care industry. She began her journey in healthcare as a teen, following in her mother's footsteps and volunteering at the senior living community her mother operated. With a degree in Healthcare Administration and a Long Term Care administrator's license, Weaver has spent her career expanding upon her industry knowledge in order to make an impact in the lives of seniors.

"I realized at a very young age that my heart belonged in senior living," said Hunter Weaver, Executive Director of Watercrest Myrtle Beach. "I am blessed to join a company like Watercrest who truly believes in honoring our mothers and fathers, as I am honored to return to Myrtle Beach and serve the seniors of my hometown."

Watercrest Myrtle Beach is a 98-unit, luxury senior living campus comprised of 76 assisted living and 22 memory care residences with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. The comfortably, classy design includes a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, cigar and scotch lounge, multiple dining venues, Southern style outdoor living spaces, Art Studio and Gallery, and the coveted Spa W. The community offers residents world-class wellness amenities including a resort-style pool, light and salt therapy, state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center, beautifully landscaped walking paths, therapeutic live moss walls and a putting green.

With multiple senior living projects in development throughout the southeast, Watercrest Senior Living Group is setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities. Watercrest Myrtle Beach is one of two senior living development projects partnered between Watercrest, Corecam Capital Partners, and Peninsula Alternative Real Estate. Watercrest Myrtle Beach is ideally located at 6151 Colline Verdi Way in Myrtle Beach, SC; for community information please call 843.936.4020.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

