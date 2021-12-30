ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. (NASDAQ: HOOD) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD)

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired securities of Robinhood Markets, Inc. ("Robinhood" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HOOD) in connection with Robinhood's July 30, 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. is a financial services company headquartered in Menlo Park, California, known for pioneering commission-free trades of stocks, exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") and cryptocurrencies via a mobile app.

On or about July 30, 2021, Robinhood conducted its IPO, offering 55 million shares of its common stock to the public at a price of $38 per share for anticipated proceeds of over $2 billion.

According to the complaint, the Company's registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate its IPO contained representations that were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that Robinhood's revenue growth was experiencing a major reversal, with transaction-based revenues from cryptocurrency trading serving only as a short-term, transitory injection, masking what was actually stagnating growth; and Robinhood's "significant investments" in enhancing the reliability and scalability of its platform were patently inadequate and/or defective, exposing Robinhood to worsening service-level disruptions and security breaches, particularly as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base.

As these true facts emerged after the IPO, Robinhood's shares fell sharply, trading as low as $17.08 per share, representing a decline of over 55% from the offering price.

