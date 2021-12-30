Ameritas announces newly elected officers

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritas President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Lester announces the following officer elections.

Ameritas President and CEO Bill Lester announces newly elected officers

Shannon Berry was elected vice president, wealth management and investment operations, with an effective date of Oct. 31. Previously second vice president, sales training and education, Berry holds a Bachelor of Science in business and licenses and designations in FINRA Series 7, 24 and 6; Family Medical Leave Insurance; Chartered Life Underwriter; Certified Financial Planner; and a Life, Health and Property Casualty license. Berry is a member of the Women in Insurance and Financial Services, the Financial Planning Association and the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors.

Kelly Halverson was elected senior vice president, chief actuary and underwriting. Previously vice president, actuarial, Halverson received his Bachelor of Science in actuarial science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and his Master of Business Administration from Creighton University. He holds licenses and certifications in FSA and MAAA and is a member of the Society of Actuaries.

Jerry Herbert was elected senior vice president, risk and compliance, with an effective date of Nov. 15. Previously vice president, financial reporting and accounting, Herbert holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Xavier University, a FINRA Series 27 financial and operations principal license in financial operations and has attained a Certified Public Accountant certification.

Zahid Hussain was elected vice president, actuarial, with an effective date of Sept. 20. Hussain is a new hire for Ameritas and is a Chartered Financial Analyst as well as a designated Fellow of the Society of Actuaries.

Shreejit Nair was elected senior vice president, information technology. Previously vice president, information technology, Nair has a Bachelor of Science in electronics engineering from Cochin University of Science and Technology and a Master of Business Administration degree in strategic management from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. He is also a LIMRA Leadership Institute Fellow.

Tyler Schubauer was elected second vice president, assistant general counsel, with an effective date of Nov. 1. Schubauer is a new hire for Ameritas and holds FINRA Series 7, 24 and 66 licenses. He has a Bachelor of Science degree from South Dakota State University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law.

About Ameritas

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through affiliate Ameritas Investment Company LLC., member FINRA/SIPC and investment advisory services offered through the business name of Ameritas Advisory Services. For more information, visit ameritas.com.

