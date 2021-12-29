Watercrest Naples Assisted Living and Memory Care Offers Innovative Design and Programming for Seniors Living with Alzheimer's and Dementia

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Naples Assisted Living and Memory Care is a newly constructed luxury senior living community by Watercrest Senior Living, artfully designed to meet the unique needs of seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. The award-winning community features signature Watercrest programming and design elements such as their innovative Market Plaza, an 'outdoor' streetscape purposefully designed to connect the hearts and minds of residents by stimulating their senses with the goal of re-experiencing memories.

Market Plaza, a highlight and central gathering space for residents and guests alike, is artfully curated to ignite the human spirit by identifying personal connections to specific sights, sounds, tastes, and smells. The active "outdoor" streetscape is complete with trees, fresh flowers, and innovative visual cueing, all surrounded by the calming sounds of nature. Residents delight in the comfort of familiar activities such as stopping by the Post Office and Newsstand, browsing the Art Gallery, sampling fresh pastries at the Bakery, or visiting the Salon and Barber Shop for special pampering.

While residents benefit from the sensory stimulation and engagement of Market Plaza, the signature culinary offerings provide additional opportunities to focus on personal wellness. Watercrest's total nutrition lifestyle offers chef-curated meals based on clinical research showing the MIND, DASH, and Mediterranean Diets can lower risk of dementia and slow cognitive decline associated with aging. Residents enjoy the old-world artisan flare of flatbreads cooked on an open flame oven, the traditional comforts of Sunday Brunch, and the private label Watercrest wines at the wine bistro. As part of Watercrest's Platinum Service, quality living is not compromised when taking residence in senior living.

At Watercrest Naples, residents daily activities are thoughtfully planned through the Live Exhilarated™ program, a program created specifically for Watercrest Senior Living by a nationally recognized award-winning dementia and memory care specialist. The Live Exhilarated™ program inspires individual resident's passions and interests which align with the seven facets of wholeness: Get Active, Be Curious, Get Connected, Be Uplifted, Get Creative, Be Social, Be Adventurous.

"Watercrest is committed to enriching the lives of seniors by providing world-class care, multi-sensory programming, extraordinary culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors and their families," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Watercrest Naples offers seniors every opportunity to live their best at every stage of life."

Watercrest Naples is a 128-unit luxury senior living community developed by Watercrest Senior Living Group and United Properties. The community boasts a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies, and Florida-style outdoor living spaces. Ideally located at 9015 Bellaire Bay Drive, Watercrest Naples is just minutes from sandy white beaches, and casually elegant shopping, dining and cultural venues. For community information, contact Dawn Osterweil, Executive Director at 239-734-5639.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

