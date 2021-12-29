HOLIDAY RECIPES TO WELCOME THE NEW YEAR IN GREAT TASTE

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thankful that we can join with friends and family this year to celebrate another season of holiday joy. Make your meals an extra special occasion by using real San Marzano DOP tomatoes.

(PRNewsfoto/I Love San Marzano DOP)

Did you know that many brands use the San Marzano name to sell their tomatoes even when they are not the authentic product? Don't be duped: look for the words "Pomodoro San Marzano dell'agro Sarnese-Nocerino DOP" to be sure you are buying the world renowned San Marzano tomatoes from Italy. Many of these labels are very convincing, using words like "certified" to convey quality with a high price tag, but they are simply misleading consumers.

In order to be real San Marzano DOP tomatoes, the process requires many high standards to be followed from growing and harvesting to the entire canning process. It's impressive, but the European PDO, PGI and/or TSG seals of approval ensure that you, the consumer, are buying a top quality can of tomatoes each and every time. Doesn't your family deserve the very best?

Try I 🖤San Marzano DOP tomatoes in your holiday recipes this year.

Two-tomato and Ricotta Appetizer

An easy, make-ahead appetizer for a starter, or cocktail party, this tomato and cheese recipe will surely be a hit!

Glazed Chicken Wings with Tomato

A super easy, baked party dish that's as healthy as it is delicious, these glazed chicken wings with tomato are perfect for ringing in the new year, or anytime you want a tasty finger food with family and friends.

Check out all the I 🖤San Marzano DOP recipes here https://ilovesanmarzanodop.com/recipes/?lang=en.

I 🖤San Marzano DOP is a campaign co-financed by the European Commission - promoting San Marzano dell'agro Sarnese-Nocerino DOP tomatoes in the USA. www.ilovesanmarzanodop.com #iLoveSanMarzanoDOP

Enjoy - It's From Europe!

SOURCE I ♥ San Marzano DOP