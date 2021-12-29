Bladex leads successful syndication of a US$127,500,000 Senior Unsecured Dual Tranche Term Loan Facility for Forum

PANAMA CITY, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. ("Bladex" or the "Bank"; NYSE: BLX) announced today the successful closing of a US$127.5 million dual tranche senior unsecured syndicated loan, consisting of a US$78 million senior unsecured 3-year Tranche A Loan and a US$49.5 million senior unsecured 4-year Tranche B Loan (the "Facility") for Forum Servicios Financieros, S.A. ("Forum" or the "Company"). Bladex acted as Sole Lead Arranger and Bookrunner and shall act as the Administrative Agent for the Facility.

Bladex's headquarter office (PRNewsfoto/Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Bladex))

Stablished in 1993, Forum is the leading player in the auto-financing industry in Chile. The Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of BBVA and provides loans and auto-leases to natural persons and companies for the purchase of vehicles (light and heavy) and motorcycles. The Company has US$ 1.8 billion in total assets, and US$ 331 million in total equity and is rated AA- (local) by Fitch.

The deal constitutes the first international syndicated facility for Forum. Proceeds from the Facility will be used for portfolio growth and repayment of existing indebtedness.

Sebastián Barbarossa, Forum's CFO, stated: "This financing demonstrates once again the strength of the company and the confidence that the market has in Forum. We are very happy with the successful syndication that has been achieved, initiating new relationships with most of the banks, which will allow us to further diversify of our sources of financing in the international markets".

The transaction attracted commitments of financial institutions from Central and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and the United States, of which many represent new banking relationships for Forum. There was a 1.8x oversubscription, which allowed the Company to upsize the facility amount to US$127.5 million from its original target of US$70 million.

Carlos De Alvear, Regional Head of South America and Mexico of Bladex, stated: "Bladex is very pleased to have successfully executed the first international syndicated loan for Forum, which provides the Company access to new banking relationships and medium-term funding. This transaction marks the first syndicated loan arranged by Bladex in Chile and adds to Bladex's credentials of over 60 transactions arranged in Latin America, highlighting the Bank's distribution capabilities and its access to a wide network of regional and international financial institutions."

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, initiated operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade finance and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also counts with offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and the United States of America, supporting the regional expansion and servicing its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries; commercial banks and financial institutions; and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.

For further information, please contact:

Bladex:

Felipe Suarez – SVP, Head of Loan Structuring & Syndications

E-mail address: ir@bladex.com

Head Office Address: Torre V, Business Park, Ave. La Rotonda, Urb. Costa del Este,

Panama, Republic of Panama

FORUM

(PRNewsfoto/Bladex)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Bladex)