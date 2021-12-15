SVB Leerink Strengthens Healthcare Investment Banking Franchise with the Addition of Jed Brody

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Leerink, a leading investment bank serving the innovation economy, announced today the hiring of Jed Brody as a Senior Managing Director of Healthcare Investment Banking. With over 20 years of experience, Mr. Brody will help lead the firm's M&A advisory business across major sectors of healthcare, including healthcare-focused private equity.

Mr. Brody joins SVB Leerink from Barclays where he most recently was Co-Head of Healthcare Americas and Global Head of Healthcare M&A. While at Barclays, Mr. Brody worked on many major transactions including, but not limited to, CVS Health's $69 billion acquisition of Aetna, Centene's $17.3 billion acquisition of WellCare, Amwell's acquisitions of SilverCloud and Conversa, ICU Medical's $2.35 billion acquisition of Smiths Medical, the sale of Equian to UnitedHealth Group for $2.35 billion, and the sale of Kindred Healthcare to Lifepoint. Prior to Barclays, Mr. Brody was at Lehman Brothers.

Jeff Leerink, Chief Executive Officer of SVB Leerink stated, "I am humbled by the extraordinary talent that we continue to attract into the organization. This has been a year of incredible growth and I am excited to continue our trajectory in cementing our position as a leading investment bank to the innovation economy."

"Mr. Brody is a welcome addition to our established healthcare M&A franchise and demonstrates our continued commitment to building a leading team of experienced healthcare professionals," said Barry Blake, Co-Head of Investment Banking and Global Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking. "I'm confident Mr. Brody will be a great addition to our existing healthcare M&A team."

"I am excited to join the SVB Leerink team and work alongside my esteemed colleagues to advise our clients on their strategic and financial objectives. I am looking forward to sharing my experience within healthcare M&A advisory to continue advancing SVB Leerink as a leading investment bank serving the innovation economy," stated Jed Brody.

