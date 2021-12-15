ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueHalo is pleased to announce the appointment of Vikram Manikonda, Ph.D., as the company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective January 1, 2022. Dr. Manikonda will spearhead cross-sector collaboration, leading efforts to define the vision and path to execution for technology development across the company's Defense, Intelligence, and BlueHalo Labs sectors. He will lead BlueHalo's Science and Technology Council as well as steer the company's Independent Research and Development (IRAD) program to accelerate capabilities to mission and mitigate customer risk. In addition, Dr. Manikonda will continually engage with partners and customers to support the company's long-term technical strategic planning. He will report directly to BlueHalo CEO, Jonathan Moneymaker.

BlueHalo Advances Long-Term Technical Strategy with Addition of Vikram Manikonda as Chief Technology Officer

Prior to joining BlueHalo, Dr. Manikonda served as Intelligent Automation, Inc's (IAI's) President and Chief Executive Officer, where he was responsible for IAI's day-to-day operations, as well as leading the company's research and product development strategy. At IAI, he played an instrumental role in developing the company's world-class research and product portfolio and building the business areas of robotics and control, motion description languages, multi-agent systems, modeling and simulation, air traffic management, AM/ML and data analytics.

"It is terrific to appoint Vikram as our CTO," said Jonathan Moneymaker, Chief Executive Officer of BlueHalo. "His ability to combine technical prowess with business acumen, support our operating sectors with advanced research efforts tied to long-term customer needs, and provide thought leadership across the spectrum of BlueHalo's capabilities and world-class technical talent is a key ingredient to the company's success."

"Taking on the role of CTO at BlueHalo as the company continues to grow and define a comprehensive and leading-edge technology and development path is extremely exciting," said Vikram Manikonda, Ph.D., newly appointed CTO of BlueHalo. "I am inspired by the opportunity to guide and shape the company's technical impact as we continue to set the standard of excellence for our customers."

About BlueHalo

BlueHalo is purpose-built to provide industry-leading capabilities in the domains of Space Superiority, Space Technology, Directed Energy/c-UAS, Autonomy, Advanced RF, Cyber, and SIGINT. BlueHalo focuses on inspired engineering to develop, transition, and field next-generation capabilities to solve the most complex challenges of our customers' critical missions and reestablish our national security posture in the near-peer contested arena. www.bluehalo.com

