Skanska divests the office building Two Drydock in Boston, USA, for USD 234.5M, about SEK 2.0 billion

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has divested the office building Two Drydock in Boston, USA, for USD 234.5M, about SEK 2.0 billion, to a global investment firm. The transaction will be recorded by Skanska USA Commercial Development in the fourth quarter 2021. The transfer ownership of the property is effective immediately.

Two Drydock is a 13-story, 21,800-square-meter, Class-A, office building developed by Skanska which holds LEED Gold and Fitwel certifications. It features approximately 650 square meters of ground-floor retail, 150 above-ground parking spaces and a 930-square-meter outdoor plaza.

The office tenants of Two Drydock are a diverse group of pioneering companies. Lord Hobo Brewing Company and Render Coffee have entered into agreements to occupy the ground floor retail space, completing Skanska's vision for a dynamic, open-concept lobby experience, adding value for the surrounding community.

Two Drydock, which broke ground in June 2018, represents Skanska's sixth commercial development in Boston and fourth development in the Seaport. Since 2009, Skanska has invested a total of USD 3.2 billion in commercial and multi-family projects, creating more than 1 million square meters of sustainable and community focused developments in select U.S. markets.

