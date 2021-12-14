Management change at Mycronic

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has appointed Johanna Jarl Senior Vice President Human Resources and member of the Corporate Management Team, joining no later than March 10, 2022.

Johanna Jarl's current role is as Vice President and Head of HR Infrastructure Division at AFRY, where she has also held other leading roles in HR, strategy and talent management. Previous to that Johanna worked at SSAB, most recently as Director Strategy & Integration SSAB Europe Division and at Accenture as management consultant in Talent & Organization. Johanna has a MSc in Business and Economics from Uppsala University.

"It is gratifying to welcome Johanna to Mycronic and the role of Senior Vice President Human Resources. Johanna has a solid international background from leading positions in HR and strategy at global corporations and her drive, skills and experience will constitute a great addition to the Corporate Management Team", says Anders Lindqvist, Mycronic's President and CEO.

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

