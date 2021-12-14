Larry Agee, Amy Doherty and Ferdinand Garcia of Advisor Group subsidiaries recognized for bringing about positive change in their communities, with six others honored with Community Service Grants

ADVISOR GROUP PROFESSIONALS RECOGNIZED FOR EXCEPTIONAL CHARITABLE WORK BY INVEST IN OTHERS Larry Agee, Amy Doherty and Ferdinand Garcia of Advisor Group subsidiaries recognized for bringing about positive change in their communities, with six others honored with Community Service Grants

PHOENIX, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, congratulated three of its affiliated financial advisors on their recognition by Invest in Others (IiO) Charitable Foundation of Andover, Mass., for their long-term commitment to charitable work, while commending six others for service to their communities. Advisor Group recognized the advisors at the 10th annual ConnectED conference, a hybrid event held in October.

Larry Agee, Amy Doherty, and Ferdinand Garcia each received significant grants as part of IiO's flagship program, the 15th annual Invest in Others Awards, to continue their journey of influencing positive change. IiO is a non-profit that furthers the charitable work of financial advisors, partnering with more than 525 charities and donating more than $4 million to various causes since its founding in 2006. Advisor Group's network includes FSC Securities, Royal Alliance Associates, SagePoint Financial, Securities America, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services.

SagePoint Financial professional named winner of IiO Volunteer of the Year Award

Kenneth Lawrence "Larry" Agee, a SagePoint advisor from Lake Charles, La.-based Agee Financial, received a $50,000 grant from IiO. Mr. Agee was declared winner of IiO's 2021 Volunteer of the Year Award. He is the co-founder of Disaster Aid USA, which has to date served more than 300,000 people in the U.S. and abroad, providing relief after floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes and war.

Desireé Sii, President and CEO of SagePoint Financial, said, "We congratulate Larry on a well-deserved award for all the amazing work he has accomplished. We are immensely proud you are a member of the SagePoint family."

Royal Alliance professional named IiO Catalyst Award finalist

Amy Doherty, an advisor with Royal Alliance and Practice Manager of Needham Heights, Mass.-based Centinel Financial Group, was named a finalist for IiO's 2021 Catalyst Award for her work with Wellstrong, Inc., which she founded and serves as its Executive Director.

IiO recognizes Ms. Doherty's efforts through Wellstrong to help those struggling with substance abuse issues and has awarded her a $20,000 grant to support her efforts. Her work has impacted the lives of more than 1,500 people.

Dmitry Goldin, President and CEO of Royal Alliance, said, "Amy has created positive change in the lives of people with a focus on recuperating their physical and emotional health. Congratulations, Amy, for your deeply deserved recognition. The Royal Alliance family is proud of you."

Woodbury Financial professional named finalist for IiO Lifetime Achievement Award

Ferdinand "Ferd" Garcia, a Woodbury advisor with San Francisco, Calif.-based Ferd Garcia Wealth Management, received a $20,000 grant from IiO, which will go toward supporting the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, a community organization founded more than 30 years ago in response to the AIDS pandemic. Mr. Garcia was named one of three finalists for IiO's 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Rick Fergesen, President and CEO of Woodbury Financial, said, "Ferd has made it his personal mission to help eliminate the stigma regarding HIV and has served the Foundation as a volunteer, advocate and fundraiser. Congratulations, Ferd, on a richly deserved recognition."

These other advisors, recipients of an IiO Community Service Grant, a recognition made possible by a partnership between Advisor Group and IiO, each also received $10,000 in grant funding for charities at which they volunteer:

Jyoti Gujral , affiliated with FSC Securities, recognized for her work with Blossoms for Pink, a nonprofit in Reston, Va. , which provides financial support for women undergoing breast cancer treatment. This grant will support the organizations' Go Green for Pink event to raise much-needed funds for women in treatment.

Talon Webb , affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates, honored for his work with Bloom Syndrome Association, which supports families with children with a rare genetic syndrome. This grant will help fund a conference that will bring together families, medical professionals, and researchers with the goal of stimulating research that leads to longer, healthier lives.

David Harrison , affiliated with SagePoint Financial, recognized for his work with CityHeart Corporation in Dayton, Ohio , which offers assistance to the homeless population. This grant will provide direct financial support for rent and utilities to low-income working families at risk of losing their homes.

Ronald Eckloff , affiliated with Securities America, honored for his volunteerism with the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) organization serving two counties in the state of Nebraska . This grant will help CASA recruit and train 20 new volunteers in order to serve every child with an open abuse or neglect case in the two counties.

Julie Krehbiel , affiliated with Triad Advisors, recognized for work with women recovering from poverty, addiction and abuse with Wooden It Be Lovely in Springfield, Ill. This grant will go toward recovery resources and educational support for women completing GEDs.

Jonathan Twidwell , affiliated with Woodbury Financial Services, whose work has enabled young adults with developmental disabilities to find meaningful employment. The grant will go toward the purchase of a vehicle for a program of Inclusion Connections – PawsAbilities – in Olathe, Kansas .

Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President, Advice and Wealth Management, said, "We are pleased that the tireless dedication of Advisor Group's affiliated advisors has been recognized by the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. Larry, Amy, and Ferd's commitment to service and community reflects our industry's pledge to uplift the communities where we are honored to work and serve. Other professionals, including Jyoti, Talon, David, Ronald, Julie and Jonathan, show what it means to make a difference in the lives of many. Advisor Group's support remains steadfast for advisors taking meaningful action and serving as models of community leadership."

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $475 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

Media Inquiries

Joseph Kuo / Chris Clemens

Haven Tower Group

jkuo@haventower.com or cclemens@haventower.com

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4854

View original content:

SOURCE Advisor Group