Univar Solutions Appointed Distributor of Tata NQ’s Range of Prebiotic Dietary Fibers in Europe, Turkey, Egypt and Russia

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe, Univar B.V., a subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, today announced a new distribution agreement with Tata Chemicals Ltd. for its range of prebiotic dietary fibers, FOSSENCE® and GOSSENCE®, for use in the food, beverage and nutraceutical industries in select countries across Europe, Turkey, Egypt and Russia.

The agreement builds on existing relationships in the United States and Canada. FOSSENCE® and GOSSENCE®—produced using a proprietary in-house fermentation technology developed by Tata NQ, the Nutrition Sciences division of Tata Chemicals Ltd, are used in food and beverages, infant and chilled food powder, dietary supplements and health foods. The addition of these digestive health ingredients to Univar Solutions' industry-leading Ingredients and Specialties portfolio provides food, beverage and nutraceutical manufacturers in the regions with additional functional ingredient options to align with the latest health, wellness and nutritional trends.

"Our food, beverage and nutraceutical customers across the globe count on us to help meet their evolving needs, and with that, Univar Solutions is excited to deepen our relationship with Tata NQ," said Matthew Ottaway, senior vice president of consumer solutions at Univar Solutions. "As a market leader in the distribution of specialty ingredients, we look forward to enhancing our strong customer connections across Europe, Turkey, Egypt and Russia. With our strong portfolio of ingredients like FOSSENCE® and best-in-class service, dedicated food and nutraceutical industry expertise, technical support and a network of innovative test kitchens, we can help our customers bring their product vision to life."

Tata NQ produces prebiotic dietary fibers designed to help promote the growth of a healthy microbiome. The ingredients are used for a variety of purposes, with benefits that include helping mask off-notes, acting as a flavor enhancer, increasing the freezing point and extending the shelf life across many food and beverage applications.

"EMEA is a focus market for us, and we are confident that our partnership with Univar Solutions will provide our customers with quicker access, shorter lead times and exceptional customer service," said Venkatadri Ranganathan, COO, Nutrition Sciences Business, Tata Chemicals Ltd. "Our portfolio of science-backed ingredients manufactured using our patented whole-cell fermentation technology addresses the needs of the health-conscious, hyperaware customers of today by delivering prebiotic health benefits across the Food and Nutraceutical applications. We are sure that Univar Solutions would be a great partner and will add to our 80+-year-old global legacy and values synonymous with the Tata Group."

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

