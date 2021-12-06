TRU Precious Metals Corp to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 8th

TRU Precious Metals Corp invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

FREDERICTON, NB, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRU Precious Metals Corp (TSXV:TRU; OTCQB:TRUIF; FSE:706) focused on drilling for gold in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt in Canada today announced that Joel Freudman, Co-Founder and CEO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 8th 2021.

DATE: December 8th, 2021

TIME: 12:00 pm – 12:30 pm Eastern

LINK: https://bit.ly/3d42UQf

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

TRU is advancing its flagship Golden Rose Project in the prolific Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, where a 5000-metre diamond drill program is currently underway. Co-Founder and CEO Joel Freudman will discuss TRU's position and opportunity in what is being dubbed a modern-day gold rush in the Canadian province of Newfoundland.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU is drilling for gold in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt and has an option with a subsidiary of TSX-listed Altius Minerals Corporation to purchase 100% of the Golden Rose Project, located along the deposit-bearing Cape Ray – Valentine Lake Shear Zone. TRU also owns 100% of the Twilite Gold Project, located along the same Shear Zone, and earlier-stage properties in the region. TRU's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TRU", on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "TRUIF", and on the Frankfurt exchange under the symbol "706".

TRU is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. ("Resurgent"), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization companies listing on Canadian stock exchanges. For more information on Resurgent and its portfolio companies, please visit Resurgent's website at https://www.resurgentcapital.ca/

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

