ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for November 2021

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced passenger traffic for November 2021 reached a total of 4.9 million passengers, 7.2% above the levels reported in November 2019, reflecting a continued overall recovery in travel demand and the rollout of vaccination campaigns in the US and gradual advances in Mexico, despite restrictions and requirements in certain countries of the world to contain the spread of the virus.
When compared to pre-pandemic levels of November 2019, passenger traffic increased 5.2% in Mexico and 6.9% in Puerto Rico and 12.8% Colombia. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Colombia was driven by both domestic and international traffic, while domestic traffic growth more than offset passenger lower international traffic in Puerto Rico during the period.
This announcement reflects comparisons between November 1 through November 30, 2021, from November 1 through November 30, 2020 and November 1 through November 30, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
November
% Chg 2021vs 2020
% Chg 2021vs 2019
Year to date
% Chg 2021vs 2020
% Chg 2021vs 2019
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
Mexico
2,785,277
1,663,706
2,929,728
76.1
5.2
31,047,972
14,578,204
25,866,853
77.4
(16.7)
Domestic Traffic
1,411,282
1,049,829
1,443,172
37.5
2.3
15,196,225
8,106,147
13,517,014
66.8
(11.1)
International Traffic
1,373,995
613,877
1,486,556
142.2
8.2
15,851,747
6,472,057
12,349,839
90.8
(22.1)
San Juan, Puerto Rico
779,725
440,548
833,268
89.1
6.9
8,510,537
4,331,949
8,762,283
102.3
3.0
Domestic Traffic
700,055
421,750
772,164
83.1
10.3
7,610,322
4,062,130
8,283,897
103.9
8.9
International Traffic
79,670
18,798
61,104
225.1
(23.3)
900,215
269,819
478,386
77.3
(46.9)
Colombia
1,036,353
455,473
1,169,245
156.7
12.8
10,880,944
3,610,666
9,227,477
155.6
(15.2)
Domestic Traffic
890,063
396,621
997,056
151.4
12.0
9,234,603
3,100,899
7,878,717
154.1
(14.7)
International Traffic
146,290
58,852
172,189
192.6
17.7
1,646,341
509,767
1,348,760
164.6
(18.1)
Total Traffic
4,601,355
2,559,727
4,932,241
92.7
7.2
50,439,453
22,520,819
43,856,613
94.7
(13.1)
Domestic Traffic
3,001,400
1,868,200
3,212,392
72.0
7.0
32,041,150
15,269,176
29,679,628
94.4
(7.4)
International Traffic
1,599,955
691,527
1,719,849
148.7
7.5
18,398,303
7,251,643
14,176,985
95.5
(22.9)
Mexico Passenger Traffic
November
% Chg 2021vs 2020
% Chg 2021vs 2019
Year to date
% Chg 2021vs 2020
% Chg 2021vs 2019
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
Domestic Traffic
1,411,282
1,049,829
1,443,172
37.5
2.3
15,196,225
8,106,147
13,517,014
66.8
(11.1)
CUN
Cancun
747,872
663,094
829,239
25.1
10.9
8,210,113
4,754,951
8,210,706
72.7
0.0
CZM
Cozumel
13,014
9,532
16,888
77.2
29.8
171,901
60,870
155,750
155.9
(9.4)
HUX
Huatulco
54,347
38,950
72,987
87.4
34.3
687,270
283,454
577,008
103.6
(16.0)
MID
Merida
228,865
118,579
204,157
72.2
(10.8)
2,333,286
1,075,925
1,659,990
54.3
(28.9)
MTT
Minatitlan
10,794
7,499
7,703
2.7
(28.6)
128,282
58,711
83,720
42.6
(34.7)
OAX
Oaxaca
106,675
52,868
81,234
53.7
(23.8)
943,203
469,698
701,196
49.3
(25.7)
TAP
Tapachula
33,995
29,309
39,828
35.9
17.2
333,974
240,568
365,430
51.9
9.4
VER
Veracruz
117,949
69,368
99,717
43.8
(15.5)
1,278,965
612,734
916,808
49.6
(28.3)
VSA
Villahermosa
97,771
60,630
91,419
50.8
(6.5)
1,109,231
549,236
846,406
54.1
(23.7)
International Traffic
1,373,995
613,877
1,486,556
142.2
8.2
15,851,747
6,472,057
12,349,839
90.8
(22.1)
CUN
Cancun
1,293,394
583,443
1,399,489
139.9
8.2
14,976,125
6,035,540
11,603,123
92.2
(22.5)
CZM
Cozumel
22,817
14,637
33,960
132.0
48.8
324,159
179,697
315,292
75.5
(2.7)
HUX
Huatulco
13,839
816
6,458
691.4
(53.3)
123,441
79,542
26,879
(66.2)
(78.2)
MID
Merida
20,688
4,665
17,439
273.8
(15.7)
192,481
73,893
170,518
130.8
(11.4)
MTT
Minatitlan
502
446
411
(7.8)
(18.1)
6,930
3,152
5,334
69.2
(23.0)
OAX
Oaxaca
15,131
5,939
16,782
182.6
10.9
134,417
56,611
111,022
96.1
(17.4)
TAP
Tapachula
875
324
1,197
269.4
36.8
11,807
6,334
13,856
118.8
17.4
VER
Veracruz
4,978
2,506
6,572
162.3
32.0
62,705
22,396
72,363
223.1
15.4
VSA
Villahermosa
1,771
1,101
4,248
285.8
139.9
19,682
14,892
31,452
111.2
59.8
Traffic Total Mexico
2,785,277
1,663,706
2,929,728
76.1
5.2
31,047,972
14,578,204
25,866,853
77.4
(16.7)
CUN
Cancun
2,041,266
1,246,537
2,228,728
78.8
9.2
23,186,238
10,790,491
19,813,829
83.6
(14.5)
CZM
Cozumel
35,831
24,169
50,848
110.4
41.9
496,060
240,567
471,042
95.8
(5.0)
HUX
Huatulco
68,186
39,766
79,445
99.8
16.5
810,711
362,996
603,887
66.4
(25.5)
MID
Merida
249,553
123,244
221,596
79.8
(11.2)
2,525,767
1,149,818
1,830,508
59.2
(27.5)
MTT
Minatitlan
11,296
7,945
8,114
2.1
(28.2)
135,212
61,863
89,054
44.0
(34.1)
OAX
Oaxaca
121,806
58,807
98,016
66.7
(19.5)
1,077,620
526,309
812,218
54.3
(24.6)
TAP
Tapachula
34,870
29,633
41,025
38.4
17.7
345,781
246,902
379,286
53.6
9.7
VER
Veracruz
122,927
71,874
106,289
47.9
(13.5)
1,341,670
635,130
989,171
55.7
(26.3)
VSA
Villahermosa
99,542
61,731
95,667
55.0
(3.9)
1,128,913
564,128
877,858
55.6
(22.2)
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
November
% Chg 2021vs 2020
% Chg 2021vs 2019
Year to date
% Chg 2021vs 2020
% Chg 2021vs 2019
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
SJU Total
779,725
440,548
833,268
89.1
6.9
8,510,537
4,331,949
8,762,283
102.3
3.0
Domestic Traffic
700,055
421,750
772,164
83.1
10.3
7,610,322
4,062,130
8,283,897
103.9
8.9
International Traffic
79,670
18,798
61,104
225.1
(23.3)
900,215
269,819
478,386
77.3
(46.9)
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
November
% Chg 2021vs 2020
% Chg 2021vs 2019
Year to date
% Chg 2021vs 2020
% Chg 2021vs 2019
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
Domestic Traffic
890,063
396,621
997,056
151.4
12.0
9,234,603
3,100,899
7,878,717
154.1
(14.7)
MDE
Rionegro
644,583
252,628
723,200
186.3
12.2
6,691,814
2,136,531
5,518,045
158.3
(17.5)
EOH
Medellin
92,789
59,343
98,619
66.2
6.3
991,247
388,686
896,079
130.5
(9.6)
MTR
Monteria
94,506
50,163
118,276
135.8
25.2
918,948
357,897
960,661
168.4
4.5
APO
Carepa
20,589
12,827
22,598
76.2
9.8
205,410
75,279
198,475
163.7
(3.4)
UIB
Quibdo
32,701
19,300
29,582
53.3
(9.5)
345,805
124,303
269,362
116.7
(22.1)
CZU
Corozal
4,895
2,360
4,781
102.6
(2.3)
81,379
18,203
36,095
98.3
(55.6)
International Traffic
146,290
58,852
172,189
192.6
17.7
1,646,341
509,767
1,348,760
164.6
(18.1)
MDE
Rionegro
146,290
58,852
172,189
192.6
17.7
1,646,341
509,767
1,348,760
164.6
(18.1)
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
APO
Carepa
UIB
Quibdo
CZU
Corozal
Traffic Total Colombia
1,036,353
455,473
1,169,245
156.7
12.8
10,880,944
3,610,666
9,227,477
155.6
(15.2)
MDE
Rionegro
790,873
311,480
895,389
187.5
13.2
8,338,155
2,646,298
6,866,805
159.5
(17.6)
EOH
Medellin
92789
59,343
98,619
66.2
6.3
991,247
388,686
896,079
130.5
(9.6)
MTR
Monteria
94,506
50,163
118,276
135.8
25.2
918,948
357,897
960,661
168.4
4.5
APO
Carepa
20,589
12,827
22,598
76.2
9.8
205,410
75,279
198,475
163.7
(3.4)
UIB
Quibdo
32,701
19,300
29,582
53.3
(9.5)
345,805
124,303
269,362
116.7
(22.1)
CZU
Corozal
4,895
2,360
4,781
102.6
(2.3)
81,379
18,203
36,095
98.3
(55.6)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx
