PBF Logistics to attend Wells Fargo Midstream, Utility and Renewable Symposium

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) announced today that the partnership's management will be participating in the Wells Fargo Midstream, Utility and Renewable Symposium on December 9, 2021.

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX), headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy Inc. to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

