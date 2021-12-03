IAMPOSSIBLE Foundation and The Capables Book Series Join Forces to Launch the I am Capable Movement on December 3rd, International Day of Persons with Disabilities -New Video Aims To Celebrate And Empower People Living With Disabilities Around The World-

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicole Brennan founder of the non-profit, IAMPOSSIBLE Foundation and The Capables author, Danny Jordan have joined together to launch the I Am Capable Movement, which started today, December 3rd- International Day Of Persons With Disabilities. The I Am Capable movement aims to celebrate and empower people living with disabilities around the world.

To kick things off, they have created a special I Am Capable Video that features IAMPOSSIBLE ambassadors, and The Capables advisory board members, each of whom are individuals living with disabilities, sharing affirmations such as, "I am strong, I am smart, I am capable, I am a warrior" — to remind people that empowerment is one of the greatest gifts you can give another person, and yourself. These affirmations are found in the book Rae's First Day (the first story in The Capables book series) as well as thoughts author Danny Jordan has shared with his daughter, Emerson (who was born with an upper limb difference), every day since she was born.

The goal of the I Am Capable movement is to celebrate our differences and encourage people to embrace their uniqueness. Everyone is encouraged to join the movement and share their own version of these affirmations on social media using the #IAmCapable.

"This book, and the upcoming series, along with this movement is the fulfillment of a promise I made to my daughter - who was born with an upper limb difference - over three years ago, to do whatever I could to contribute to a world that is more inclusive, empowering and educated when it comes to disability" said author Danny Jordan. "What started with that promise has grown into a deep commitment to the disability community as a whole. My goal for The Capables is to contribute to positive progress through accurate representation and inclusion of disability, and partnering with the fantastic global organization, I Am Possible, gives us the opportunity to share this empowering message with all corners of the world."

"The first time I read 'Rae's First Day' to my son I cried" said founder, Nicole Brennan. "The affirmations scene really got me. If only I had felt that empowered as a child with a limb difference and seen myself represented in books and TV maybe my journey to self acceptance and love would have been smoother. I founded The IAMPOSSIBLE Foundation to empower individuals with limb difference and limb loss and challenge perceptions around ability. Danny's work with The Capables fits so perfectly with that and I'm grateful to be working alongside him to amplify the voices of those with disabilities especially on international day of persons with disabilities!"

Rae's First Day is a Kirkus Star award-winning first book in The Capables inclusive children's book series featuring groups of super-capable kid superheroes all of whom have a disability or difference. Each Capables superpower or "cape" is activated through empowerment, which reveals itself in many forms, such as: advocacy, accessibility, representation, inclusion, or equity. Rae's First Day, is the first in an upcoming series of children's books which will each highlight a new super-capable, kid superhero.

Rae is like many five year old's with one BIG exception: she has a super-secret superpower. Unlike her limb difference, which is visible for all to see, her superpower is something she has never shown anyone before. But it's her first day of school and her classmates are in need. Will she keep her power to herself…or use it to help her new friends?

More about The Capables

The Capables series - text, imagery, and stories - are guided by a 6-person advisory board. For more information, check out: www.thecapables.com

More about IAMPOSSIBLE Foundation

The IAMPOSSIBLE Foundation is a not for profit organization based in the UK that is working toward a world where ability is not defined by an individual's form or physical appearance. They are one of the only international communities led by limb different individuals for the limb different community. They believe that through increasing visibility, creating a community, information/resource sharing and events we will equip and empower individuals with limb differences to challenge perceptions of ability and knock down barriers.

The IAMPOSSIBLE Foundation is led by a board of Trustees and a team of over 30 international ambassadors. For more information, check out: https://iampossiblefoundation.co.uk

More information on the individuals featured in the video:

Nicole Kelly

Nicole Kelly proudly identifies as a person living with disability and spends much of her time advocating for it! Nicole stepped into the role of public figure in 2013 when she won the title of Miss Iowa, making her one of very few to compete at Miss America with a physical disability. Nicole is the co-creator and co-host of the podcast, Disarming Disability, which aims to break down the stigma surrounding disability by engaging disability experts in conversation. Nicole has proudly spoken at schools, universities, and corporations across the country about disability equity and inclusion.

Sarah Tuberty

Sarah Tuberty, OTR/L has the lived experience of a congenital hand difference, meaning she was born without fingers on her left hand. Her life has been a journey of adaptation and understanding of the disability experience. These have been incredible assets to her professional education. She earned her Doctorate of Occupational Therapy from Boston University. She is nationally registered and licensed to provide therapeutic services in the state of Pennsylvania. Her doctorate project was the development of the Congenital Hand Differences Resource website, which is an online resource for parents of children with hand differences. Sarah's particular interests surround the social and emotional aspects of growing up with physical differences. Her work includes co-founding and co-hosting Disarming Disability, a podcast on deconstructing the social construct on disability and an author of Super-Abled Comics, featuring 6 short stories of superheroes with limb differences written by authors who have limb differences. She is an internationally trained aerialist with an emphasis on adaptive aerial arts, incorporating disability into her performances to help rewrite the narrative we have on disability. She works to provide consulting services on disability related topics, modeling, and has presented at multiple events on topics around inclusion, disability stigma, and lived experience with a congenital hand difference. All of these efforts are to create a true and positive narrative of disability, where we can all be proud of who we are, what our bodies look like, and how they move.

Nicole and Noah Brennan - UK -

Nicole founded The IAMPOSSIBLE Foundation in 2018 after she had her first son and realized that she had never seen another mother like her. This had impacted her journey to motherhood significantly. She wanted to increase the visibility, representation of those with limb differences while amplifying their voices.

Colleen Hood - USA

Colleen is an incredible cheerleader and advocate for those with limb differences and has so much fun doing it! We enjoy all that she puts out into the limb difference community.

Kayley Walker - UK

Kayley is one of the newest ambassadors to the team and is looking forward to supporting the foundation as we start up fundraising events once again. She Is keen to share her experiences growing up with a limb difference and she has such a fun and open way of doing it!

Savannah Kartchner - USA

An adaptive athlete Savannah, born with Oligodactyly, is passionate about sharing her journey with a limb difference, increasing awareness and inclusion.

Brittany Moffatt - Canada

Brittany has a passion for working with children and advocating for limb differences following her own limb different journey and numerous surgeries.

Piper Gill - USA

Piper has recently done a lot of work raising Limb Difference awareness and education within her High School and aims to support new generations to feel strong in advocating for themselves. She was also recently featured on FOX News for her campaign with the foundation to celebrate her birthday titled 'This Is Me' whereby she encouraged people to see past disability as just one part of an individual's identity.

