Scenery Strategy Bears Fruits in the Xiangxi UNESCO Global Geopark

CHANGSHA, China, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good news keeps coming from the Xiangxi UNESCO Global Geopark in 2021: Aizhai-Shibadong-Dehang Grand Canyon is rated as National 5A scenic spot, and trips as caving, rock climbing, bungee jumping and Folk Customs and Popular Science Exhibition Hall visiting are marketed. Geoscience study tours are highly popular among students.

Acocording to Peng Hua, the Director of the Geoparks Administration of Xiangxi Tujia & Miao Autonomous Prefecture, from its application in 2017, the park has upheld the tourism-driven strategy to promote industry integration and rural revitalization by building interests-linked mechanism, including encouraging the development of special agricultural products, intangible cultural heritage products and national handicrafts such as kiwi, lily, smoked meat, Miao embroidery, silver ornaments and Tujia brocade. Farmhouse restaurants and shops are opened and run by villagers, through which more and more local people and villages are benefited.



In 2020, the park has received 4.5 million domestic and foreign tourists and achieved a tourism revenue of 25.5 billion yuan. At present, the park has 21 star hotels, 322 characteristic B&B and more than 1,200 specialty shops. 29,186 poor households and 120,106 poor people have been driven out of poverty in an all-round way by employment and independent entrepreneurship.



In many villages in the park area, industry and tourism have formed mutualism pattern. In Shibadong village, rural tourism plays the leading role, supplemented with industry of kiwi plantation, Miao embroidery and spring water. In Dujiapo of Zuolongxia village, tea and tourism are integrated, viewing platforms and tent hotels are built, and traditional houses are transformed into B&B. In 2020, the village received over 200 thousand tourists. Nanzhu village, by making full use of karst landscape, rolls out tourism routes of rock climbing outdoors and caving which are becoming popular among outdoor enthusiasts. In Rebala scenic area of Laoche village, Tujia's life are vividly reproduced by selling Tujia brocade, wax dyeing handicrafts and Tujia national customs like the crying marriage, waving dance, Maogusi dance, Daliuzi (music instruments performing), Dongdongkui (bamboo flute playing) and dragon boat racing are also presented.

The Xiangxi UNESCO Global Geopark covers 7 counties and cities in Xiangxi, with an total area of 2,710 square kilometers. With karst as its main landscape, the park becomes one of the regions with the most scientific, geoscientific and aesthetic value in the globe. It completely records the geological historical evolution process of Xiangxi and is a model of the integration of karst geological ecology and ethnic culture.

