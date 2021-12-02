JELD-WEN Refreshes Innovative IWP® Aurora® Fiberglass Doors To Help Consumers Enhance Their Home's Curb Appeal

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) announced today innovations with its North America fiberglass entry door product line to address strong consumer demand from accelerating new home sales and renovation activity.

The company's IWP® Aurora® Custom Fiberglass Doors line provides homeowners and business owners who value quality, durability and on-trend design with new ways to make a lasting first impression — starting with their front door.

According to 2021 research by Global Industry Analysts, Inc., both the global and U.S. door systems markets are expected to continue to grow over the next 5 years, led by lifestyle changes, emergence of new technologies and consumers with higher expendable incomes.

"The exterior fiberglass door category represents a significant area of growth for JELD-WEN," said Daniel Castillo, JELD-WEN executive vice president and president of North America. "We have invested in technology and manufacturing capacity to create a differentiated product for homeowners and service capabilities for our channel partners."

Lasting Luxury Crafted from Durable, Low-Maintenance Fiberglass

This month, JELD-WEN is unveiling its refreshed, luxury IWP® Aurora® Fiberglass exterior door line with sizes and customization options that are second to none – bringing consumers the look, feel and weight of a real wood door with the lasting protection and beauty of detailed fiberglass that's easy to care for, fully customizable and virtually indistinguishable from real wood.

Each door is crafted from a mold of an actual wood door to capture the character of various woodgrain species. Breadth of design choices sets IWP Aurora doors apart, with choices that enhance and elevate architectural styles from sleek contemporary and updated traditional to coastal and European rustic. The company's proprietary technology and expertise enables it to create a fully custom-made design based on consumers' vision and preferences.

"Before someone even answers the door, their guests have already formed an impression about the home or business and its owner," says Dan Jacobs, vice president and general manager for exterior doors. "Today's front doors do more than keep people safe and warm; they speak to the personality and unique style of the owner. Curb appeal literally starts with the front door."

IWP® Aurora® Features

IWP Aurora Fiberglass doors offer artistry and superior durability that helps create stunning entrances:

Virtually indistinguishable from real wood and engineered to stand up to the elements

Over 60 paint and stain finishes, including Foundry™ finishes designed to replicate the look of iron doors, with custom options available

Expansive decorative glass, privacy glass, on-trend simulated divided lites and grille options

Full custom capabilities for door design, size, color and glass, including a full custom glass department

Doors are available as large a four-feet wide by 10-feet tall – the largest fiberglass door in the market

IWP artisans can also replicate an existing door for specialty applications, like historic buildings where replication is required

IWP® Aurora® Fiberglass doors are available at door and window dealers as well as major home improvement retailers.

About JELD-WEN

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. JELD-WEN delivers a differentiated customer experience, providing construction professionals with durable, energy-efficient products and labor-saving services that help them maximize productivity and create beautiful, secure spaces for all to enjoy. The JELD-WEN team is driven by innovation and committed to creating safe, sustainable environments for customers, associates, and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide; LaCantina™ and VPI™ in North America; Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe; and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Breezway® in Australia. Visit JELD-WEN.com for more information.

